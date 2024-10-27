Sharjah: As part of its strategic mission to elevate the emirate’s global cultural status, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) conducted 37 high-level meetings with leading publishers, booksellers, and industry experts at the 76th Frankfurt International Book Fair, held recently in Germany. Leading a delegation of key cultural institutions from the emirate, the authority showcased the distinctive opportunities offered by the upcoming 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), successfully securing commitments from prominent European and international publishers to participate.

During the event, SBA presented the thriving and longstanding Sharjah cultural project envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. This project positioned the emirate and the UAE as a dynamic cultural hub and a key player in advancing global publishing and the creative industries.

37 meetings with leading global publishers

During the international event, which featured over 7,500 participants from more than 100 countries and hosted over 4,000 events with a total attendance of more than 280,000 visitors, SBA held meetings with prominent publishers, including Barefoot Books, Penguin Random House, Supadu, Ingram, S&S, Shelf Awareness, Aegnita Agency, Walker/Candlewick, Independent Book Publishers Association, Harper, VitalSource, Ingram Publishing Services, and PRH.

The authority also held discussions with Andrews McMeel, the Spanish Publishers Association, Ulysses Press, Macmillan US, PW, Combined Books, Diversion Books, INTERLINK, New York University, Forefront, EPS Learning, and PUB PERSPECTIVES. Additional meetings were held with publishers at their pavilions, including Naggar Agency, Oneworld Publications, The Ivory Club, Hachette, and Klett Verlag.

Paving the way for global publishers’ participation in the 43rd SIBF

SBA meetings culminated in the commitment of European and international publishers to participate in the SIBF. Discussions centred around the various opportunities presented by SBA’s conferences, initiatives, and global events, including the Sharjah Publishers Conference, Sharjah International Library Conference, and Sharjah Bookseller Conference, which have played a crucial role in advancing the publishing industry locally, and internationally. SBA also highlighted the opportunities for buying and selling publishing rights through the Sharjah International Rights Agency and the increased exchange of translations between different cultures.

Commenting on the participation, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate consistently raises the UAE flag and champions Emirati and Arab culture on the global stage through its active involvement in international conferences, initiatives, and cultural events. This year, we have achieved a significant milestone by securing participation from a large number of leading international publishers in the 43rd SIBF and its related conferences and events.”

Al Ameri added: “Guided by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we engaged in strategic meetings with key European, and global publishers as part of an intensive agenda designed to fulfil our mission of strengthening partnerships with cultural hubs, advancing cross-cultural dialogue, and boosting the publishing, translation, and distribution sectors and those who operate within them, fostering a thriving knowledge-based society, and at the same time, highlight the Sharjah and the UAE roles in advancing the global cultural and publishing landscape.”

The Sharjah delegation at the Frankfurt International Book Fair, which included Al Qasimi Publications, the Sharjah Department of Culture, the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, the Sharjah Literary Agency, the Sharjah Translation Award (Turjuman), Kalimat Group, and the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature, showcased their initiatives and projects to visitors. The delegation actively engaged with counterparts to explore opportunities for collaboration, exchange knowledge and expertise, and strengthen cultural ties between Sharjah and the international community.