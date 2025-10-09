Jeddah- The 1st edition of the Saudi Lifestyle Week 2025 wrapped up on October 8, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, reinforcing its position as a business-to-business (B2B) trade platform for fashion, sportswear, and design sectors in the region.

The fair kicked off on October 6 with an opening ceremony attended by Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal, chairman on the board of Riyadh Exhibitions Company, top officials of Italian Honegger and key figures in fashion and design.

The inaugural edition of the Saudi Lifestyle Week 2025 featured dedicated pavilions from countries including Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Turkey featuring over 140 leading local and international brands.

Throughout its three-day run, Saudi Lifestyle Week provided invaluable platform for meetings with investors and key decision-makers, fostering cooperation and expanding business opportunities in the Kingdom’s growing fashion and lifestyle markets.

The exhibition was accompanied by workshops and dialogue sessions with a group of prominent figures in the fashion sector to explore the rapid transformations in this field, most notably a session titled "National Pride in Saudi Fashion: Past and Present" and "Saudi Brands Rooted in Sustainability".

The exhibition was widely praised by exhibitors, who emphasized the event's importance as a global platform for marketing their institutions' latest innovations and products. They also reported achieving a significant number of fruitful connections with local entities, opening the door to joint cooperation.

Saudi Arabia's rapid transformation is attracting strong interest from international brands. The fashion and accessories sector, valued at over USD 30 billion in 2023, is expected to surpass USD 42 billion by 2028, driven by a young, cosmopolitan population with increasing spending power.

This context made Saudi Lifestyle Week an unmissable opportunity for international companies seeking to expand their reach in Saudi Arabia.