Diriyah E-Prix returns to the Kingdom on January 26-27, featuring back-to-back night races and headline performances from OneRepublic and the Backstreet Boys

Track developer Samer Issa-El-Khoury believes Diriyah E-Prix weekend is ‘unique’

Tickets are available now, starting at SAR100 on the FIA Formula E website

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA: The man that led the development of Formula E’s street circuit in Diriyah has heralded Saudi Arabia’s staging of the event as ‘unique’, adding: “No other race, no other championship does what Saudi does for Formula E in Diriyah.”

Samer Issa-El-Khoury, Managing Partner of STAMiNA & CBX, has led the development and subsequent upgrades of the street circuit in the UNESCO World Heritage site, which hosts rounds two and three of Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend.

As well as back-to-back Formula E night races on January 26-27, fans can enjoy an incredible weekend of sport and entertainment, with OneRepublic and the Backstreet Boys headlining post-race concerts alongside dramatic pre and post-race light shows.

Issa-El-Khoury said: “I go to every Formula 1 race, I go to a every Formula E race, I go to other championships; but what is happening in Diriyah for this race and how Saudi is putting on that show, is so spectacular and it’s blowing the minds of everybody watching. It is so different to whatever happens elsewhere. The racing we can see it everywhere – but the show Saudi is putting on, the concerts, the atmosphere around the race, the gala dinner, the sustainability Summit; what’s happening in Diriyah, I think is unique.”

This year’s Diriyah E-Prix is the latest illustration of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to host the very best international events across all sports. The Diriyah E-Prix racetrack is nestled within beautiful Diriyah and offers up a variety of challenges for drivers, including the street circuit conditions and changing night-time climate.

Commenting on the track itself, Issa-El-Khoury said: “A good track is challenging for the drivers, which makes it exciting for fans and the teams and for whoever is watching. Diriyah is a very interesting track, from a technical point of view and a historical point of view.”

He added: “What I like is that the start and the finish of the race is not at the same point. To start somewhere and to finish somewhere else is very cool, because usually in all other countries you start in one place and finish in the same place. But we wanted to finish in front of the spectators and the VIPs, so that finish is very cool.”

As the Formula E car technology has evolved, so has the Diriyah street circuit. Discussing the impact of faster cars, Issa-El-Khoury commented: “We’ve increased the run-off areas to accommodate for the bigger increase in speed. With the GEN3 cars, which were introduced last year, we’re always developing the track to make sure the safety of the cars and the drivers and the spectators is taken into account, as that’s the priority.”

In 2018, the site was turned from a UNESCO World Heritage site to a world class Formula E racetrack in less than 90 days, while preserving the requirements of UNESCO.

Issa-El-Khoury said: “My favourite part of the race is the lighting and the show before and after the race. The quality of the lights during broadcast is so amazing, and everybody loves it. The show they do with those lights on the track, before the race and after the race, gives it an incredible atmosphere on TV. So, whether you’re onsite or watching on TV, you’ll have the wow effect.

“And there is still more to come; with the introduction of fast charging we will adjust the pit entry and exit to accommodate this new technology as the series continues to evolve. The Diriyah E-Prix will always be at the forefront of Formula E innovations and works hand-in-hand with the series to ensure we are pioneers when it comes to these kind of advancements.”

As well as world class motor racing, the event offers a weekend of sport and entertainment, with OneRepublic, on the Friday night, and the Backstreet Boys, on the Saturday, headlining a weekend of live music. In addition to the live music, there is entertainment for the whole family with a gaming arena, street food and much more in the Allianz Fan Village.

The Diriyah E-Prix is part of an incredible year-round schedule of international sports in the Kingdom, with motorsport, football, boxing, tennis, esports, combat sports, golf, and equestrian events all locked in for 2024 – and with more to come.

With a weekend of supercharged action and electrified entertainment fast approaching, fans can secure their seats through the FIA Formula E website for the January 26-27 races. Grandstand and general admission tickets are available from SAR100.

-Ends-

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

For Formula E media enquiries, please contact media@fiaformulae.com

About ABB:

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

About CBX:



CBX is a global sports promoter, events production house, commercial consultancy, sponsorship and marketing firm. Founded in 2007, the company has worked in a variety of sporting sectors including motorsport, tennis and darts, delivering more than 40 events and activations globally.



Working with a variety of international partners, CBX and its production agency Stamina are the names behind the FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix, Extreme E in Saudi Arabia, 2023 Bahrain Darts Masters plus the inaugural E1 Series which commences next year, putting the Middle East on the map as the number one destination for world-class sporting events.



For CBX media enquiries, please contact Carla Corbet: cc@cbx.mc