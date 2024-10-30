Riyadh, KSA – Dell Technologies Forum Saudi Arabia returns this year and is set to take place on 31 October 2024 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences.

This annual event brings together industry leaders, technology experts, and business innovators to explore and unlock insights into the transformative role of AI in advancing innovation across Saudi Arabia. According to Dell’s Innovation Catalyst study, 91% of organizations in Saudi Arabia have a clear AI strategy in place and are well-positioned competitively to embrace innovation through AI. However, almost eight in 10 (78%) report talent, cybersecurity, and lack of budget to be among the top challenges they face in driving innovation.

Attendees at this year’s Forum will explore the latest developments in AI and learn how organizations globally are leveraging these technologies to drive transformation. The full-day event provides a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of technologists and industry experts, solution architects and engineers, who will share insights on how AI is enabling business and technology innovation.

The Forum also marks a significant milestone as Dell Technologies celebrates 20 years of operations in Saudi Arabia. As a key technology advisor, Dell works closely with the public and private sector entities to drive digital transformation in the Kingdom. Earlier this year, Dell, Aramco, and the National IT Academy signed an agreement to empower Saudi Arabia’s local talent with advanced science and technology skills. The agreement covers training programs and certifications to develop a skilled and readily employable technology talent pool in the Kingdom.

Mohamed Talaat, Vice President for Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Dell Technologies, said: “With our strong foundation in the Kingdom over the last 20 years, Dell is dedicated to empowering organizations in Saudi Arabia to realize their digital potential, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Our annual Forum is a key platform for collaboration, where we explore new horizons and opportunities alongside our customers and partners. This year, we're excited to showcase the latest advancements in AI and its pivotal role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s digital economy of the future.”

To be a part of the Dell Technologies Forum, register here.