Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia proudly announces its selection as the host nation for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. In a landmark development, the New Murabba Stadium in Riyadh is set to play a central role in this global sporting event.

The New Murabba Stadium will be one of 15 premier venues for World Cup matches in the Kingdom, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to excellence in sports infrastructure. With a capacity of over 45,000 seats, the stadium is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for both players and fans from around the world.

Drawing inspiration from the native Acacia tree, the stadium’s architecture seamlessly blends traditional Saudi elements with modern design. This fusion symbolizes the nation’s respect for its heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision. Features such as illuminated entry points, and shaded gathering spaces will enhance the visitor experience, creating a welcoming atmosphere during the World Cup.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, The New Murabba Stadium promises an immersive and personalized experience for attendees. Advanced seating solutions and interactive digital platforms will set new standards for fan engagement during the World Cup.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2032, The New Murabba Stadium will be ready well in advance of the World Cup. This timeline ensures ample opportunity for test events and preparations, guaranteeing a world-class experience for all participants.

While the World Cup is a focal point, the stadium is designed as a multi-purpose venue adaptable for various events, including gaming competitions, exhibitions, and cultural gatherings. It will continue to serve as a vibrant community hub, solidifying Riyadh’s position as a global destination for sports and entertainment.

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba stated that New Murabba is honored to contribute to the 2034 World Cup and look forward to welcoming the world to the Kingdom.

New Murabba is dedicated to creating an innovative and sustainable destination that will enrich lives. Through projects like The New Murabba Stadium, the company contributes to the cultural and economic development of Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.