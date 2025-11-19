Dubai, Middle East- SalamAir has selected Airbus Flight Hour Services (FHS) to support its current fleet of 15 A320 Family aircraft as well as its expanding fleet. The agreement was signed at Dubai Airshow 2025 by Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir, and Marc Muller, Head of Airbus Services Sales for Airbus Africa and Middle East .

This long term power-by-the-hour partnership will provide SalamAir with component services, access to Airbus’ worldwide material pool and repair network, along with a dedicated on-site stock in Muscat tailored to meet the airline’s operational needs.

"Collaborating with Airbus through Flight Hour Services is a key step in our strategy to strengthen operational reliability and agility. As we grow our network, having a best-in-class component service provider like Airbus ensures we can deliver consistent performance and service excellence to our passengers", said Adrian Hamilton-Manns.

"This agreement with SalamAir underscores Airbus' dedication to delivering reliable and agile maintenance solutions tailored to the needs of our customers in the region. ", said Marc Muller. "Through our Flight Hour Services, we ensure maximum aircraft availability and optimal fleet performance for SalamAir, directly enabling their continued strategic and economic expansion across the Middle East." Airbus FHS provides airlines with a flexible, power-by-the-hour model designed to maximise aircraft availability while reducing overall operating costs. Leveraging Airbus' engineering expertise, advanced digital capabilities, and global logistics network, FHS ensures operators are well-placed to achieve best-in-class fleet performance and reliability.