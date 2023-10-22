Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Marking a significant step towards fostering regional and global investments, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has announced its participation in the seventh annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, set for the 24th to the 26th of October.

Held under the theme "The New Compass," FII will serve as a platform for RCU to unveil a series of prominent announcements, spotlight future development strategies, and roll out investment opportunities spanning multiple sectors. A major highlight of RCU's involvement will be the signing of numerous agreements with both local and international partners, which emphasise RCU's dedication to building strong alliances that will support AlUla's long-term sustainable development.

RCU will also have a dedicated pavilion, where attendees can delve into the details of the recently launched second masterplan for AlUla Central and South, "Path to Prosperity." Additionally, RCU will highlight the successes of its first masterplan, “Journey Through Time,” which saw the transformative development of AlUla's historical precincts into what now stands as the world's largest living museum.

With the support and collaboration of global and regional investors, RCU is committed to realising AlUla's potential as a world-class destination, rich in history, culture, and opportunities.

For media enquiries please contact publicrelations@rcu.gov.sa

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.