Dubai, UAE - The MENA region is witnessing a surge in infrastructure development, particularly in roads, bridges, and tunnels, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and the need for efficient transportation networks. In response to these developments, the Roads, Bridges, Tunnels MENA Conference will take place on October 21-22, 2024, at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai, bringing together regional and global experts to discuss key innovations and solutions in transportation infrastructure development.

With significant investments in infrastructure from countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar, the Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels (RBT) MENA 2024 conference will serve as a vital platform for industry leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies and sustainable strategies shaping the future of transportation infrastructure.

Key sessions will feature prominent speakers like Eng. Khamis Alshehyari, Head of Roads Development and Traffic Safety Section at the Federal Roads Asset Department, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure who will lead a session focused on Asset Preservation & Maintenance Management for Interchange Bridges, where he will share insights on best practices for preserving key infrastructure assets and ensuring their longevity through effective maintenance strategies and Octaviano Paraiso, Assistant Vice President of Production at SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies who will throw light on transitioning from 2D reinforcement detailing to a BIM 3D environment, a cutting-edge approach that promises to revolutionize road infrastructure projects in the MENA region​.

Other notable speakers, including Yasser Mosallamy (Arcadis) and Sherif Bialy (Neom Mobility), will throw emphasis on topics like Sustainability and innovation in infrastructure development, PPP models for infrastructure expansion, and Smart traffic management and flood resilience.

The conference will feature interactive panel discussions, industry innovation sessions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with valuable insights into the future of infrastructure development in the MENA region.

The Roads, Bridges, Tunnels MENA Conference 2024 is set to be a landmark event for stakeholders across the construction, engineering, and transportation sectors, offering unmatched opportunities to learn from leading experts and exchange ideas on building resilient and sustainable infrastructure networks.

