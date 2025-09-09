Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 31st World Route Development Forum (Routes World 2026), the premier global event that defines the future of air connectivity.

The event will be officially led by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) as the tourism partner, the Air Connectivity Program (ACP) as the air connectivity partner, Matarat Holding as the Airport partner and organised by Tahaluf.

Routes World is a leading international platform where airlines, airports, tourism authorities, and aviation stakeholders come together to plan and negotiate future air services. Each year, the event attracts thousands of aviation decision-makers, driving global connectivity and supporting the growth of international travel and tourism.

The selection of Riyadh as host city reflects the Kingdom’s progress in becoming a global aviation hub and premier tourism destination in support of Vision 2030. The air transport sector in Saudi Arabia achieved record-breaking growth in 2024, with more than 128 million passengers traveling through the Kingdom’s airports. This represented a 15% year-on-year increase and a 25% jump compared to pre-pandemic levels, underscoring the sector’s full recovery from COVID-19.

Momentum continued in the first half of 2025, when Saudi airports welcomed 66.7 million passengers, handled 467,000 flights, and processed 575,000 tons of cargo, further cementing the Kingdom’s position as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally.

“Hosting Routes World 2026 is a major milestone in our journey to position Riyadh and the Kingdom as a central hub for global aviation. The decision endorses Saudi Arabia’s dynamic aviation growth, infrastructure investment programme, and ambitious Vision 2030 tourism and economic growth agenda,” said GACA President and Chairman of Matarat Holding, His Excellency, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Saudi is not just welcoming the world, we’re connecting it. Our rise as a global leader in tourism and aviation is opening doors between people, places, and opportunities like never before. The travel and tourism industry are growing at a pace the world has never seen – with Saudi welcoming 116 million visitors in 2024, a 6% increase from 2023. Strong air links are the lifeblood of that growth, and by hosting Routes World 2026, the Kingdom will play a vital role in ensuring that from Riyadh to every corner of the globe, the world is within reach.”

“The Air Connectivity Program (ACP) is proud to be an official Air Connectivity Partner for Routes World 2026 in Riyadh, the world’s most significant air connectivity conference. Hosting such a prestigious event in Saudi Arabia is a testament to our commitment to the growth of Saudi Arabia's tourism and aviation sectors. This event directly aligns with the bold ambitions of the Saudi National Tourism Strategy and the Aviation Program, and we look forward to showcasing the incredible opportunities that lie ahead for air travel in KSA,” said Majid Khan, CEO of ACP.

Steven Small, managing director of Routes, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector has demonstrated extraordinary growth, with international visitor spending reaching $40.95 billion in 2024. This remarkable performance, coupled with the country's strategic location and modern aviation infrastructure, makes Riyadh an ideal host for Routes World 2026.”

Looking ahead, Riyadh’s King Salman International Airport (KSIA) is projected to handle 120 million passengers by 2030 and 185 million by 2050. Similarly, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah is undergoing a multi-phase expansion that will boost its capacity from around 50 million passengers today to 80–114 million annually by 2030, and eventually 100 million by 2035. Alongside these ambitious targets, the Kingdom is investing in new airlines and infrastructure, including the launch of Riyadh Air by the end of 2025, with plans to eventually serve more than 100 international destinations.

Riyadh’s successful bids for World Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034 demonstrate global confidence in its ability to host world-class events. By welcoming Routes World 2026, the Kingdom will further strengthen its position as a global connector and gateway between Asia, Africa, and Europe.