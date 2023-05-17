On the evening of 16th May, Riyadh International Luxury Week opened to the public in a dazzling event, inaugurated by Krayem AlEnazi, President of the National committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones - Federation of Saudi Chambers.

The largest jewellery exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh International Luxury Week follows the hugely successful inaugural edition of its sister event in Jeddah last week. Held at Al Faisaliah Hotel’s Prince Sultan’s Grand Hall, in the heart of the Saudi capital, the show is open to the public until 19th May.

Having tripled in size since 2022, this year’s show features local Saudi Arabian designers and brands from the wider Middle East, alongside renowned names from Switzerland, the US, the UK, France, Greece, Brazil, and an extensive Italian Pavilion.

Aficionados and enthusiasts will discover a huge array of high jewellery and fine jewellery creations available for immediate purchase, including striking bridal sets, limited and unique pieces, and some of the rarest jewels in the world. Pieces in more traditional style contrast with avant-garde contemporary creations; pearls, diamonds and coloured gemstones take centre stage, alongside visionary creations crafted with wood marquetry, miniature paintings and micro mosaics; and different cultures merge into one, to create an extraordinary display of creativity and savoir-faire.

Among the brands present at Riyadh International Luxury Week are the renowned high jewellery maison Moussaieff Jewellers, the innovative Brazilian designer Silvia Furmanovich, the pearl specialist Yoko London, the Parisian watchmaker Charles Oudin, and Renad Alamoudi, young Saudi designer who is presenting a one-off bespoke timepiece originally made for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

They will be joined by Ishaia Trading Corp, George Hakim Jewelers, Nsouli, FerriFirenze, Amwaj Jewellery, Renée Jewellers, Blue Diamond Jewellery, Orexport, Daniel K, Azar Gems, Premium Jewels, Shelley & Co., Kamyen, Al Nahar Jewellery, Misk, Aisha Jewels, Pearl Biography, Zoughaib and Co., Carlo Barberis, Lunática, Piranesi, Bellina Gems, Devji Aurum, and many more.

On 17th and 18th May, two educational seminars will be hosted, with a keynote from Krayem AlEnazi. Guest of honour Ishaia Gol, a world-renowned diamond dealer from New York, will be joined by Ziad Khalid, GIA graduate and the senior instructor at DANAT - the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, and Dr Manal Saleh, Owner of Pearls Story boutique, to address a wide range of topics, including Buying Gemstones, Natural Pearls, Natural, Lab-grown & Imitation Diamonds, and The World of Coloured Diamonds.

Riyadh International Luxury Week is supported by Platinum Sponsor Al Rajhi Bank. Other event sponsors include The National Committee for Precious Metals & Gemstones, DANAT - Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, Store Makers Middle East, MPP-ME Arabian Watches & Jewellery Magazine – as well as the leading electric vehicle company Lucid Motors, with a display of its incredible Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model.

The show is open daily from 16:00-23:00hrs; entrance is free of charge. For registration, please visit: http://www.saudiluxuryweek.com/

Media Contact

Sandra Schneider

SCHNEIDER PR

sandra@schneider-pr.net