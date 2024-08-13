So much to savour with superb signature set-menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner ranging from AED 69 to AED 150

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bringing the city’s vibrant food scene into the spotlight this Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024, the incredibly popular Summer Restaurant Week makes its highly anticipated return from 23 August to 1 September. Culinary maestros at more than 60 of Dubai’s top dining destinations will once again unveil exclusively designed signature menus featuring their most celebrated dishes at pocket-friendly prices. Promising unparalleled dining experiences, irresistible lunch menus will be available for AED 95 and must-try dinner dishes will be priced at AED 150. Plus, foodies can kick-start their day with gastronomy excellence at select venues that will offer breakfast menus for just AED 69.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) to celebrate the city’s gastronomy scene, dining in Dubai has never been more exciting than with the annual Summer Restaurant Week. Set to delight food enthusiasts from all over the world, the 10-day long dining programme will bring the perfect opportunity to discover exceptional and exciting dining experiences that place Dubai firmly on the global gastronomy map - all at astonishingly affordable prices. Catering to every taste and preference will be an exceptional selection of creative culinary gems, inventive menus, traditional Emirati cuisine, Instagram-worthy fine-dining hotspots, and every bite in between.

Diners can embark on a journey filled with flavour, culinary innovation, and exceptional value by booking exclusively via OpenTable. Reservations for this limited-time opportunity are subject to availability so time is of the utmost essence.

For all those looking to treat their taste buds to the diverse dining landscape of Dubai at unbeatable prices, here’s an insider guide to sampling the city's culinary highlights throughout Summer Restaurant Week.

GLOBALLY ACCLAIMED EXPERIENCES

Summer Restaurant Week brings everyone in the city the thrilling opportunity to enjoy awarded restaurants at pocket-friendly prices. Awarded a prestigious MICHELIN Star and sitting at number 14 on MENA’s 50 best restaurants list, 11Woodfire is a unique concept that features dishes prepared using grill techniques and different wood types. Meanwhile, Dubai’s reigning Ramen King, Chef Reif Kushiyaki received the MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand 2024 for his Dubai Hills restaurant, and his sister outlet REIF - Time Out Market is part of Summer Restaurant Week. Here, diners can expect a delicious range of dishes from sandos to sushi, all with a special twist.

MOUTHWATERING MEDITERRANEAN

Diners can dip into the finest Mediterranean flavours during Summer Restaurant Week. Dishes from Turkey await diners at BESH Turkish Kitchen and Sirali, both serving up amazing grills in a beautiful ambience. Spanish plates are served with flair at Bebemos and Mediterranean-inspired menus can be found at the recently-opened Sienna ClubHouse. Fans of Italian cuisine can head to Social, Ballaro, Bellini Café, Casa Mia, Chival Global Social, Cucina The Palm, Il Pastaio, Isola Ristorante Italiano, Trattoria, and Vinci Ristorante. For a casual market dining experience, Greek classics are on the menu at A La Grecque - Time Out Market Dubai and Portuguese flavours can be found at Lana Lusa - Time Out Market Dubai.

EUROPEAN ELEGANCE

Diners can embark on an odyssey through European cities this Summer Restaurant Week. A quintessential French experience awaits at Bistro Des Arts, Couqley French Bistro, Beef Bistro, and Pascal Tepper. Some of the best-loved British dishes will be available at Roaring Rabbit and Reform Social and Grill. More casual dining can be enjoyed at modern European bistro Republik. Meanwhile, homestyle warmth meets authentic Georgian flavours at Qartuli.

MIDDLE EASTERN FLAVOURS

Celebrating local Emirati cooking, Al Fanar is where traditional dishes can be enjoyed at their most authentic and Arabian Tea House is another must-visit spot for those seeking a laid-back local experience. Ewaan at the regal Palace Downtown is the place to find a delicious blend of Arabic and Oriental cuisine, and visitors to Liban by Allo Beirut - Time Out Market Dubai can discover masterful Lebanese street food, while Li'Brasil combines Lebanese flavours with a Brazilian twist.

ASIAN DELIGHTS

Dining destinations across the city welcome everyone to sample Asia’s vibrant cuisine from across the continent. Authentic Indonesian fare can be found at Andaliman, while those seeking a contemporary Asian experience can try BB Social Dining - Time Out Market Dubai. Lovers of Indian dishes can visit Shamiana and Purani Dilli, while Cabana On The Beach fuses Japanese flavours with South American influence. Far East flavours can be enjoyed at Long Yin. A sumptuous Thai experience awaits at Sukhothai and Thiptara. A blend of the favourite flavours of the region will be served at Pan Asian restaurants such as Fifth Flavor, Kiku, Soon, The Noodle House, Little Juns - Time Out Market Dubai, and Zengo Dubai.

MUST-TRY FOR MEAT LOVERS

Turtle Lagoon views set the backdrop for enjoying the best cuts at Beefbar in Jumeirah Al Naseem. New York City Art Deco design meets Parisian elegance at RARE in City Walk. For mouthwatering cuts served in a more casual setting, there is the chic FireLake Grill House.

SEAFOOD TO SAVOUR

Spectacular Dubai skyline views and the finest seafood meet at the award-winning Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, while fish lovers can savour the amazing salmon-focussed dishes at Sal’s Bistro which sits nestled in Jumeirah Islands.

DINNER WITH A DIFFERENCE

Iconic settings and jaw-dropping fun can be found at En Fuego at Atlantis the Palm, which serves delicious Latin American dishes with showstopping live performances all evening. A unique experience awaits diners at SFUMATO which presents a concept of vegetable-led dishes, paired with a stunning selection of fish, seafood, and meat cooked on fire. NOÉPE introduces a new and revamped menu featuring dishes from New England and Nikkei cuisines, as well as a creative beverage selection. Puerto 99 promises a one-of-a-kind experience brimming with authentic Mexican flavours, refreshing traditional beverages, and a festive atmosphere that mirrors the joyous celebrations of Mexico.

INTERNATIONAL CROWD PLEASERS

Dubai’s stunning settings blend with a world of international flavours to suit everyone this Summer Restaurant Week, which includes plenty of destinations for those seeking international dishes. Dunes Café has an international selection to suit everyone in a group, while Joe's Backyard Gastropub, Sports Cafe, and TJ’s are the places to go for gastropub favourites. Artisan kitchen Jones the Grocer JBR is the home of laid-back artisanal café excellence, and Palm Kitchen celebrates flavours from around the world. There’s sure to be a topping for all tastes at Motorino Pizzeria, while Trader Vics Madinat offers waterside views and a relaxed atmosphere with a variety of dishes.

No matter the location, each exquisite meal throughout the spectacular Summer Restaurant Week promises a celebration of the rich tapestry of flavours that Dubai has to offer at unbeatable value. Get ready to uncover hidden gems, indulge in extraordinary flavours, and explore new epicurean experiences. Book today, exclusively through OpenTable.

