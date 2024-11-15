The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) proudly hosted its first-ever Retail Congress MENA in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4-5, making a resounding impact on the MENA retail landscape. Bringing together industry giants, thought leaders, and key stakeholders, the congress unfolded in the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, under the inspiring theme “GENESIS – IGNITE: The Genesis of Vision 2030, Reigniting Retail.”

This historic debut in Saudi Arabia set the stage for engaging dialogue on the country’s vision for 2030, addressing the sector’s role in national growth through transformative, sustainable, and customer-centered strategies. From dynamic discussions led by John Sanei, renowned futures strategist, to tech-driven insights from Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Gevme, the congress tackled key themes around strategic execution, technology integration, and leadership in a rapidly evolving market.

At the heart of this year’s congress was the MECS+R Shopping Centre & Retailer MENA Awards, honoring trailblazers across the retail industry who are shaping the future of shopping and customer experiences across the MENA region. Acknowledging best practices in innovation, sustainability, and retail excellence, the awards spotlighted leaders and organizations who have demonstrated unparalleled commitment to industry advancement.

View the full list of winners for the 2024 MECS+R MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards by clicking here.

With the close of this landmark event in Riyadh, excitement is mounting for MECS+R’s 30th Anniversary Celebration in Dubai on December 12, 2024, hosted at the Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, UAE. This extraordinary event will gather industry pioneers, members, and partners to celebrate three decades of MECS+R’s impactful journey, featuring high-caliber networking, enriching discussions, and moments that pay tribute to the legacy and forward momentum of our organization.

This inaugural success in Saudi Arabia has set the stage for an even more dynamic gathering next year. We look forward to welcoming the industry back at the Retail Congress MENA 2025, where we’ll once again connect, innovate, and propel retail to new heights.

For more information, please visit https://www.mecsr.org/souks-to-malls or for media information, contact: Verna Muerong – verna@coralcoastpr.com.