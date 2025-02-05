The 19th rebranded edition will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Dubai Airshow 2025 will serve as a catalyst to unite the brightest minds to discuss synergies across key industry themes, including defence, space, sustainability and Advanced Air Mobility

Leading aerospace specialists will move the future of mobility towards a more connected, innovative and eco-conscious future

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The world-class Dubai Airshow is set to bring the global aviation, defence and space sectors together this year for its 19th edition, with five days of world-class aircraft displays, innovative products and the latest industry technologies on showcase.

The event’s previous edition soared to new heights, marking its place as the largest in the event’s history. With over USD $101 billion in deals announced and a record-breaking attendance of more than 135,053 attendees as well as over 1,400 exhibitors from 98 countries and 493 official delegations from 97 countries, the event proved its unparalleled ability to drive innovation and global collaboration. This year, the 2025 edition promises to build on that legacy, bringing the world’s most visionary minds together under the theme “The Future is Here” to redefine what’s possible in aviation, defence, and space. The rebranded theme, embodied in the tagline “The Future is Here,” reflects a refreshed approach to showcasing and focusing on tomorrow’s technology and innovations, emphasising the Airshow’s role in shaping the future of the aerospace industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow is set to take place from 17-21 November 2025 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. Returning with a new brand and visual identity, Dubai Airshow is supported by key aviation industry stakeholders including Dubai Airports, the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and the UAE Space Agency.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group said: “Dubai is proud to continue being at the forefront of the aerospace evolution, providing greater connectivity and benefits to the world. Dubai Airshow is central to the growth and progress of the industry, reshaping its boundaries and creating greater opportunities for global collaboration. We anticipate an even bigger and better showcase in the 2025 edition, creating a new landscape of the industry across nine tracks, with advanced technology and innovative solutions promising to surpass all expectations.”

With Dubai rapidly solidifying its position as a leader in future mobility, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will be a highlight at the show. The emirate is setting global benchmarks with plans to launch flying taxis by 2026, revolutionising urban transport through an advanced aerial taxi take-off and landing network. These taxis, designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at 320km per hour, will redefine how people navigate the city.[1] Alongside AAM, the Airshow will shine a spotlight on Dubai’s pioneering efforts in sustainability and space exploration, such as the UAE’s Mars Mission and growing space programmes continuing to inspire global innovation, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in shaping the future of the sector.

Over five thrilling days, Dubai will become the centre stage for global leaders, driving the industry forward and showcasing the latest technologies, visionary aircraft, and an electrifying flying display. An expanded exhibition hall of 8,000sqm will meet the growing demand within aerospace in the region.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, commented: “Dubai Airshow 2025 is where innovation takes flight, set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most dynamic cities. This year’s edition introduces a bold new look that reflects the evolution of the event and its role as a global catalyst for change. Packed with next-generation features and cutting-edge advancements, the rebrand highlights the strength of the event, supported by the patron and stakeholders, accelerating innovations that bring the future of aerospace to the UAE. With record floor space and the largest conference to date, Dubai Airshow 2025 will reaffirm its position as the world’s premier aerospace event.”

New features include the Training Academy, a vibrant hub of innovation and learning, showcasing student displays and workshops led by industry experts, and hackathons where participants will corroborate to solve the most pressing industry challenges. In addition, electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (EVTOLs) will be taking flight and showcasing their capabilities.

In a Dubai Airshow first, the industry will gather to celebrate aerospace on the actual runway in an iconic, exclusive event. With breathtaking views, The Party on the Runway will provide unforgettable entertainment, and a night filled with luxury, elegance, and incredible networking opportunities.

Held over three stages, nine conference tracks will bring together 250+ industry leaders to discuss topics ranging from aerospace technology advancements to sustainable aviation solutions to innovation in space exploration. New themes include MRO, Airport and Airline Keynotes, Workforce Development and Partners Programme. Meanwhile, rooted in the UAE’s vision to support Emiratisation, NextGen Leaders is a progressive initiative that bridges the gap between exceptional young talent and industry leaders. Dedicated to refining the skills of students, graduates and emerging professionals, it paves the way for a high-calibre workforce, unlocking the potential of the region’s brightest minds.

In partnership and collaboration with the UAE Space Agency, Space remains another core component of the Dubai Airshow and will be enhanced with new activations and enhanced content in 2025, making it a key showcase feature and knowledge-sharing platform for the space industry in the region and beyond. Features include high level networking, asset display, experience zones and delegation programs, while space startups will have access to grants, funds and varied investment opportunities, connecting them with corporate partners, investors and end users.

VISTA, a dedicated hub for over 120 global aerospace start-ups and 50 investors, will also return. As the leading start-up platform for talented and innovative entrepreneurs from across the globe, this year will see more investors, an increased number of mentorship hours and the launch of emerging sectors that are transforming the future of the industry.

As the UAE strengthens its position as a leader in the aerospace evolution, this year’s edition of the record-breaking Dubai Airshow will gather industry trailblazer and innovators, promising to surpass all expectations.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.dubaiairshow.aero/

