Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, hosted this year’s edition of its Family Office Forum under the theme “Preserving Legacy, Empowering Future Leadership.” The forum brought together senior family office representatives, next-generation leaders, wealth advisors, and industry experts to discuss factors shaping family wealth and the strategies required to ensure continuity across generations

The programme featured a focused agenda combining a global wealth outlook and the key trends influencing family wealth, alongside a series of panel discussions and breakout sessions, all designed to provide practical insights on governance, succession planning, cross-border structuring and preparing next-generation family members for leadership roles.

A highlight of the Forum was the fireside chat featuring Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of the QFC and Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar. The discussion examined Qatar’s growing appeal to high-net-worth individuals and the role of tourism, culture, and national branding in attracting global wealth. Engineer Al-Mawlawi outlined Visit Qatar’s initiatives to elevate the country’s global profile and reinforce its reputation as a vibrant, secure, and globally connected destination for those seeking a high quality of life and long-term investment opportunities. He said, “Qatar offers stability, safety and quality of life that global families and high-net-worth individuals increasingly look for when planning across generations. Our focus at Visit Qatar is to showcase a destination where world-class infrastructure, cultural depth and service excellence come together to create long-term confidence. As visitor numbers rise, more families are discovering Qatar through tourism, business or major events, many are choosing to deepen their ties to the country, whether through investment, residency or multigenerational planning. This international growing interest reflects Qatar's position as a trusted environment and a vibrant, secure and globally connected place to build a lasting future.”

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, highlighted the significance of the event stating, “The landscape of wealth management is changing, shaped by generational transitions, technological progress, and a growing focus on sustainability. The QFC Family Office Forum offers a platform for examining these developments and their impact on how families plan and preserve their wealth. As Qatar continues to strengthen its standing as a stable and forward-looking financial hub, the QFC remains committed to enabling meaningful dialogue and showcasing the country’s value proposition to high-net-worth individuals and wealth managers seeking a secure and well-regulated environment for wealth preservation and growth.”

The QFC offers a range of business structures tailored to the diverse needs of family enterprises, including Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), Holding Companies, Special Purpose Companies (SPCs), Foundations, and Trusts. Each provides benefits such as limited liability protection, centralised ownership, customised asset management, and strong risk management capabilities.

