The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) has long been a symbol of artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation, and this year’s 21st edition is no exception. Among the diverse range of exhibitors, Qatari designers take centre stage, showcasing their exceptional talent and creativity. This year, three new exhibitors, One & Only Jewellery, Alya Jewellery and M Royal, are making their highly anticipated debut, setting the tone for a showcase that is both dynamic and inspiring.

One & Only Jewellery is a brand synonymous with sophistication. It introduces luxurious creations that seamlessly blend modern elegance with timeless appeal. Known for their impeccable workmanship and artistry, each piece in their collection is a testament to their commitment to individuality and exceptional design. Participating for the first time at this year’s exhibition, the brand is set to captivate audiences with their curated selection of high-end jewellery, designed to resonate with connoisseurs of fine artistry.

Alya Jewellery, founded by AlJawhara Al Thani and Maryam Al Thani, brings a fresh perspective with its commitment to creating delicate, everyday jewellery crafted from 18k gold and fine diamonds. The brand’s bespoke customisation service empowers clients to bring their dream jewellery pieces to life, celebrating significant milestones and reflecting their individuality.

M Royal is a luxury jewellery house led by a visionary Qatari female designer. Renowned for collections inspired by natural wonders such as the Peony Flower and graceful butterflies, M Royal transforms these motifs into exquisite jewellery that captures elegance and emotion. Their standout collections, including the Dancing Peony and Royal Bow, are celebrated for their intricate craftsmanship and storytelling.

Alongside the new exhibitors, many returning Qatari designers are showcasing their work at DJWE this year, continuing to push the boundaries of design and skills.

Al Ghala Jewellery was founded in 2011 by Shaikha Al Ghanem. It celebrates Qatar’s rich history of pearling through its intricate designs crafted in 18 and 21-carat gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones. Known for blending tradition with contemporary elegance, the brand has gained international recognition and has even contributed to charitable causes such as the Education Above All initiative.

Ghand Jewellery was brought to life by sisters Hissa and Jawaher Al Mannai as a tribute to their culture and heritage. Their collections draw inspiration from Qatar’s pearl diving traditions and Arab and Islamic art. With bespoke pieces that feature intricate designs in 18-carat gold and diamonds, Ghand Jewellery caters to both traditional and modern tastes, offering everything from elegant diamond-rose jewellery to jewel-encrusted cufflinks.

Kaltham’s Pavilion was established in 2018 by Kaltham Al Majid. It stands out for its creative craftsmanship and deep cultural resonance. Their collections feature diamonds, coloured sapphires, and other precious gemstones set in 18-carat gold. Whether it’s bespoke pieces or ready-made designs, Kaltham’s Pavilion reflects the essence of Qatari culture and natural beauty.

Organised by Qatar Tourism and brought to you by Visit Qatar, DJWE remains a cornerstone of Qatar’s event calendar, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth. This premier B2B and B2C exhibition offers a unique platform for visitors to explore exclusive collections, connect with industry experts, and participate in networking opportunities. With the inclusion of both emerging talents and established names, the 21st edition of DJWE reaffirms its status as a hub for creative collaboration and business innovation.

To register for the exhibition, visit www.djwe.com

To explore the latest events on Qatar’s calendar, visit www.visitqatar.com

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.