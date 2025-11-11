Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG held its first CEO HSEQ Excellence Awards at its Doha Headquarters, marking a major milestone in recognising exceptional performance and achievements in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) across the organisation.

The event officially launched the company’s Safety Week 2025 and brought together the Chief Executive Officer, the Management Leadership Team and other senior leaders in the company, along with shareholder representatives to honour the outstanding teams whose efforts continue to strengthen QatarEnergy LNG’s world-class safety culture.

Recognising achievements from 2024, a total of twenty-eight awards were presented across seven categories representing the full spectrum of operational excellence. Each award recognised initiatives that delivered measurable HSEQ improvements, demonstrated strong leadership, and contributed to a culture of continuous improvement.

As part of the ceremony, the ‘Our HSEQ Excellence Journey’ installation was officially unveiled, an interactive exhibit that visually showcases the remarkable initiatives, milestones, and teamwork behind QatarEnergy LNG ‘s advancements over the years.

In his address, QatarEnergy LNG Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani emphasised that safety lies at the heart of the company’s culture and identity. “At QatarEnergy LNG, safety is the foundation of our company. It is the promise we make to every employee, every partner, and every family, that we will do everything in our power to protect lives, safeguard our assets, and preserve the environment entrusted to us.”

As a highlight for Safety Week 2025, the inaugural event not only recognised outstanding achievements but also reinforced QatarEnergy LNG’s commitment to sustaining a culture where safety, environmental stewardship, operational discipline, and project excellence go hand in hand.

About QatarEnergy LNG:

QatarEnergy LNG, established in 1984, pioneered the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry in Qatar and today is the largest producer of LNG in the world with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its world-class facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. Since production began in 1996, the company has been committed to meeting the world’s demand for safe, reliable, and clean energy. Through its operational excellence, QatarEnergy LNG is adding value to its production chain, contributing to the Qatari economy and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to ensure efficient energy supplies for the country, creating new markets and contributing to the local community. In addition to the LNG facilities, the company also operates the Jetty Boil-Off Gas facility, Al Khaleej Gas, three Helium Plants, the Laffan Refinery (among the largest condensate refineries in the world), and the Ras Laffan Terminal on behalf of all shareholders.

