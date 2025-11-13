Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: PwC Middle East recently hosted its Annual Tax Seminar in Bahrain, bringing together business leaders, finance executives from across the Kingdom. The event offered a platform for in-depth discussions on the latest tax and technological developments.



The seminar addressed critical issues shaping Bahrain's tax landscape including Pillar Two and the Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT), Corporate Income Tax implementation in the region, VAT updates, and electronic invoicing. Discussions also covered Tax AI and Technology, with a dedicated session on how artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping tax compliance and operational efficiency.



This year's event highlighted Bahrain's emerging tax regulations and their potential impact on businesses today. PwC Middle East industry experts shared findings from the seminar, collaborating with attendees to ensure businesses understand the importance of aligning their operations with the latest regulatory requirements and digital solutions.



Mohamed Al Mahroos, Country Senior Partner at PwC Middle East in Bahrain, said: "Our annual seminar reflects PwC's commitment to helping businesses connect with experts and develop solutions for the evolving tax environment. As we witness significant changes in the region and within the Kingdom, it is essential for businesses to stay informed and prepared. Our goal is to provide insights that enable them to not only adapt but also navigate this dynamic landscape successfully."



As Bahrain's tax transformation continues to progress, PwC Middle East’s annual tax seminars remain a key resource, helping businesses anticipate and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape to ensure compliance and operational readiness.

