Sharjah: Publishers participating in the 13th edition of the Sharjah Publishers Conference have praised the event for being instrumental in the advancement of the global book industry. Voicing their opinion of the 3-day conference, they remarked on the significant opportunities and knowledge exchange the platform provides for overcoming challenges related to printing and translation, as well as the sale and purchase of publishing rights.

First-time attendees stated that the event has greatly strengthened their connections with publishers, authors, and creators worldwide, streamlining the networking process. They emphasised that Sharjah is widely considered a global hub for the book industry, and is aiding in bridging the gap between publishing markets around the world.

Strategic agenda

Dr. Khaled Al Bilbeisi, General Manager of Dar Al Manhal Publishers from Jordan, said that the Sharjah Publishers Conference serves as a strategic platform for developing and advancing the publishing industry, motivating Arab publishers to advance the book industry while facilitating networking with prominent publishers at both regional and international levels.

He pointed out that the diversity of attendees enables publishers to gain a deeper understanding of the global publishing landscape, which is essential for the industry's sustainability and growth.

Commenting on the conference’s diverse agenda, he said, “It's evident that the agenda has been thoughtfully curated to address the most critical challenges facing the publishing industry, both regionally and globally. When we consider the publishing industry as a whole, it faces certain obstacles that should not impede its progress. Rather, it is essential to keep pace with developments and innovation to ensure publications are contemporary and relevant to the market.”

“It is also imperative that there is increased cooperation on a global scale and that the introduction of Arab and international awards continue to grow. These factors contribute to the sustainable development of the industry, and as a publisher attending this conference, I am pleased to be able to network, exchange expertise, establish partnerships, and cultivate new relationships with industry stakeholders in attendance. Such encounters help to guide the trajectory of every publisher and have a tangible impact on their business journey.”

Opportunities for the African diaspora

Ugandan publisher Jorty Kaimendo expressed her delight at participating in the Publishers Conference for the first time, describing it as a valuable opportunity for networking with publishers and book enthusiasts worldwide. She noted that the publishing industry in Africa faces significant communication challenges with various publishers, and that Sharjah has brought them together under one roof to share aspirations and explore opportunities related to translation, purchasing and selling publishing rights, intellectual property, and more.

Hala Omar, Owner and CEO of Dar Hala for Publishing and Distribution in Egypt, commended the significant development in the publishing sector in the region over the past years. She has been participating in the conference and the Sharjah International Book Fair since 1992 and sees it as an invaluable platform for networking with publishers from all over the world. She stated that the conference provides various programmes and meetings that bring qualitative benefits to publishers, while enabling a transition from dated methodologies to modern practices.

“I've never had the opportunity to participate in a discussion panel that brings together publishers from different continents, and through the introduction of “Roundtable Sessions” this year, I have been able to engage with industry leaders and my peers. Through these sessions we have been able to address challenges, exchange solutions, and gain access to first-hand knowledge, providing a platform to enhance our industry and performance. There's no doubt that this experience is filled with practical and educational opportunities, and I look forward to truly making the most of it,” she explained.

Brooke O'Donnell, Deputy Head of the Independent Publisher Group, stated that the Sharjah Publishers Conference is by far one of her favourite events as a publishing specialist. She has attended it twice and experienced the substantial benefits it offers. She praised the diverse and comprehensive topics discussed at the event in the main sessions, as well as the group discussions with various participating publishers.

Diverse and comprehensive topics

Korean Jong-Hwa Park noted that this is his first participation in the Sharjah Publishers Conference, emphasising its importance in connecting with peers in the book industry. He highlighted the vast potential for forming partnerships with publishers and translators from all over the world.

“I encourage everyone who has the opportunity to participate in future editions of the conference to do so, as they will gain insight into the latest publishing trends and exchange experiences.” He noted that his participation, which coincides with South Korea's presence as the Guest of Honour of the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2023, would serve as a prelude to future developments, and he will be sure to maximise the benefits of his participation.

