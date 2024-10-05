Organised by the Friends of Cancer Patients between October 4-6

Sharjah: The community came out in full force yesterday (Friday) to the vibrant Pink Caravan event organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in Aljada, Sharjah, marking the start of an exciting weekend packed with activities and health screenings. Running from October 4–6, the event welcomed over 1600 attendees on its first day, offering a perfect blend of family-friendly fun, free breast cancer screenings, and engaging awareness workshops—all aimed at emphasising the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and increasing the chances of a full recovery.

Families, friends, and individuals of all ages enjoyed the lively atmosphere, with kids bouncing on bouncy castles and feeding animals at the petting zoo while teens and adults joined in competitions at the “Gamer zone”. Meanwhile, the bustling Manbat Market provided a unique shopping experience, with a portion of the proceeds going toward FOCP’s mission to support cancer patients and their families.

This upbeat community event is part of the annual Pink Caravan campaign, which celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink October) with a powerful message of hope and empowerment. Alongside eight fixed clinics, mobile clinics will be stationed at over 100 locations across the UAE to provide free screenings and spread the word on the importance of early detection. Visitors can also participate in awareness workshops on cancer prevention, while special sessions are available for cancer patients and survivors, ensuring that everyone in the community feels informed and supported.

Complete details on the month-long campaign are available on Pink Caravan’s social media accounts @pinkcaravan.