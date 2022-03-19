PETRONAS is a premium partner of the Malaysian Pavilion and Title and Technical Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team

The Malaysian Pavilion’s theme “Energising Sustainability” captures the nation’s commitment and direction for sustainable development

DUBAI: – Seven-time Formula 1 (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton visited the Malaysian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as a guest of PETRONAS, after completing the pre-season test in Bahrain.

His visit to the Malaysian Pavilion was organised by PETRONAS, a premium partner of the Pavilion and Title and Technical Partner to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team.

Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Communications PETRONAS hosted the tour alongside Malaysia Pavilion Director, Michelle Lau Sook Yee. During the exclusive walkabout with Lewis, they visited the Malaysian Rainforest, sustainable agricommodities and Malaysia 2030 canopies which showcases Malaysia’s efforts in developing a future-proof and sustainable nation. The tour ended at the re-energising the future canopy, an immersive experience of PETRONAS’ commitment towards achieving its goal of being net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Commenting on his visit to the Malaysia Pavilion, Lewis commented, “It’s been really interesting to see the whole process of how PETRONAS will achieve their goals around sustainability and becoming carbon neutral by 2050, by getting young people into STEM over in Malaysia, the kids are the future.

“I’ve been having a lot of conversations with Formula 1 about what they are doing around sustainability, we are going to all these different countries and in the past we have not necessarily been working on leaving a great footprint, there is always a lot of waste. There is a lot of work going on currently and you can’t do it alone, it’s about having good partners.”

Following his private tour, Lewis took part in a Live Q&A in front of more than two thousand fans at the famous Expo 2020 landmark, the Al-Wasl plaza. Before his appearance at the centerstage, the cultural troupe from the Malaysia Pavilion presented a spectacular Bornean dance and the signature Malaysia, Truly Asia performance.

Lewis travelled to Expo 2020 Dubai from Bahrain where he was running his W13 for pre-season testing, ahead of the first race of the F1 2022 calendar at the Bahrain International Circuit from 18-20 March 2022.

To watch the film please visit: www.youtu.be/D7tu3eBPGLY

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.