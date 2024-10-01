ParkPoint, a leading company in parking management and operations across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, participated in the three-day Smart Cities Saudi Expo 2024, held under the theme "Empowering Cognitive Living in Saudi Arabia" at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC).

During the event, ParkPoint showcased its latest innovations in parking management, smart mobility, and smart city solutions. The company's team highlighted how these technologies enhance user experience, improve traffic flow, and maximize investment returns from parking facilities in buildings and properties.

The exhibition served as a platform for engaging with over 500 senior decision-makers, government officials, and professionals in the smart cities and urban development sectors. It also provided insights into the latest advancements in AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart mobility, with sessions showcasing best practices and successful strategies from Saudi Arabia and international smart city projects.

"We were honored to present ParkPoint’s leading innovations at the Smart Cities Saudi Expo 2024, where our advanced solutions, designed to harness the latest in technology for enhancing user convenience and optimizing parking infrastructure, garnered strong interest from government officials, private sector leaders, and investors alike," commented Mr. Omar Al Khan, Founder and Managing Partner of ParkPoint.

Mr. Al Khan emphasized that ParkPoint's participation in the exhibition demonstrates the company's commitment to leading technological advancements and smart solutions that enhance urban mobility. The focus remains on delivering innovative, safe, and efficient parking solutions that contribute to sustainable urban development in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

"The exhibition offered a valuable platform to explore new ideas that drive the evolution of the smart cities sector, while also connecting with thousands of visitors interested in advanced parking solutions. We introduced our cutting-edge systems designed to elevate parking infrastructure in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and engaged in knowledge exchange with industry leaders shaping the future of sustainable urban development. Looking ahead, ParkPoint is keen to forge strategic partnerships with several renowned international companies that participated, further solidifying its leadership in this sector," added Mr. Al Khan.

About ParkPoint:

ParkPoint is a full-service parking solutions ecosystem supporting properties and drivers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain and dedicated to achieving environmental sustainability goals.

With profound expertise in parking management, valet services, internal transportation, and car wash facilities, ParkPoint integrates cutting-edge parking technologies. This not only ensures enhanced revenues and increased efficiency for parking owners but also offers users a suite of distinguished services. These services include information provision, cashless digital payment options, and the convenience of online parking bookings all seamlessly accessible through a unified platform.