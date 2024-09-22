Cairo, Egypt – Organon, a global healthcare company focused on women’s health, in collaboration with the Forge Society – “Foundation of Obstetrics, Reproductive Health, and Gynecology in Egypt”, hosted an event under the title “Her Summit” in Cairo in celebration of World Contraception Day. The event brought together leading experts, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to discuss how family planning is central to gender equality, women’s empowerment, and a key factor in reducing poverty in Egypt.

At the heart of the event was Organon’s commitment to empowering women through access to safe and effective family planning options. As a leader and advocate for women’s health, Organon believes that family planning is a key to improving not only the health of women but also their families and communities. With a vision to create a better and healthier world for Egyptian women and their families.

The event started off with a panel session featuring distinguished guests, including Dr. Doaa Mohamed Ali, Head of the Central Department for Family Development Unit at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abeer El-Behiry, General Manager of Drug Utilization and Pharmacy Practice at the Egyptian Drug Authority,Dr. Maha Mowafy, Program Specialist at UNFPA, Dr. Maha Wanis, Senior Health, Nutrition and Population specialist at the World Bank, and Dr. Tarek Abo El-Einein, Organon Country Lead for Egypt & Levant. Together, they explored opportunities and challenges in achieving Egypt’s family planning goals, while highlighting the added benefits of using long-acting family planning options.

In the recent years Egyptian women’s health has been a presidential priority with several initiatives launched by the government to prioritize her health. Egypt’s current National Population Strategy 2015–2030 aims to reduce the total fertility rate (TFR) (average number of children per woman) from its high level of 3.5 in 2014 to 2.4.

Dr. Doaa Mohamed Ali, Head of the Central Department for Family Development Unit at the Ministry of Health, indicated that the Egyptian government just launched “Bedaya” initiative under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The initiative aims to support all members of the Egyptian family across various categories and age groups, especially women. Dr. Doaa also pointed to the recent achievement of reducing fertility rates in Egypt. This achievement was realized through a multi-faceted plan that includes providing the latest family planning methods, awareness efforts through social media, and training and capacity-building efforts for the medical sector working in family planning, in partnership with various entities such as international organizations and private sector companies.

Organon’s commitment to supporting family planning in Egypt extends well beyond the event. Over the past three years, Organon has made significant efforts working in tandem to the Egyptian government and the Ministry of Health’s priorities for family planning and women’s empowerment. Key initiatives included active participation in the global population congress, where the 2023-2030 National Strategy for Population and Development was launched and facilitating the release of the EPF MENA Family Planning Atlas during this conference.

Additionally, Organon recently formed a strategic partnership with UNFPA, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding. With the key objective of empowering Egyptian women, the initiative sought to improve family planning services nationwide, especially in underserved regions, and focused on enhancing service standards, training healthcare providers, and introducing innovative digital platforms.

Furthermore, Organon is one of the supporting partners of the “Osra” project, a 40 million USD USAID-funded initiative executed by Pathfinder Egypt to bolster family planning efforts. As well as expanding access to long-acting family planning options, empowering women and families to make more informed decisions in their family planning journeys.

“At Organon, we are deeply committed to addressing the pressing needs of women's health in Egypt, with a special focus on family planning. Through our initiatives, partnerships and collaborations with multiple stakeholders, we aim to provide women with greater access to safe and effective family planning options, empowering them to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.” Remarked, Tarek Abou El-Einein, Country Lead for Egypt and the Levant at Organon.

He also underscored the significance of collaboration, stating, “By working closely with healthcare providers and government bodies, we continue to support Egypt's national efforts in improving family planning services and programs, ultimately contributing to the well-being of families and the broader community.”

For his part, Dr. Ehab Serag Allam, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ain Shams University, stated that Forge Foundation places great importance on continuous medical education. From this perspective, Forge collaborated with Organon to celebrate World Contraception Day by organizing numerous scientific lectures, discussion sessions, and workshops aimed at enhancing the efficiency of medical teams working in family planning and sharing the latest global recommendations, with the participation of elite obstetrics and gynecology professors from various Egyptian universities. Dr. Ehab also mentioned that Forge Foundation will continue to offer various scientific events across different governorates of Egypt in cooperation with several educational entities and private sector companies to support Egyptian women by providing medical services at the highest quality standards, aligned with the latest scientific technologies.

Forge Society played a crucial role in organizing the event. As a platform dedicated to promoting excellence in obstetrics, reproductive health, and gynecology in Egypt, Forge brings together professionals to improve women’s healthcare through collaboration, education, and research. The event fostered interdisciplinary discussions on the best approaches to family planning, offering physicians and pharmacists opportunities to learn about the latest innovations and best practices.

The event highlighted Egypt’s progress in prioritizing women’s health, commending national efforts and initiatives that align with global goals for family planning and reproductive health. Organon remains dedicated to partnering with key stakeholders to ensure a brighter, healthier future for women in Egypt and beyond.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

