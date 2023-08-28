Muscat: With the local government playing a proactive role in boosting the tourism landscape, the hospitality domain has gained heightened prominence in Oman. This strategic emphasis aligns with the sector's anticipations of substantial expansion. Highlighting the immense potential within Oman's dynamic food and hospitality industry, the Sultanate is poised to host the much-anticipated annual event, the 16th edition of the Food and Hospitality Oman (FHO).

Organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), the upcoming FHO event is scheduled to take place in Hall 4 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). The three-day event spans from 18 to 20 September, 2023 from 10 AM to 7 PM daily. With a convergence of more than 150 local and global exhibitors and 14 participating countries, FHO is anticipating a footfall of over 5000 attendees.

The event will be inaugurated under the auspices of His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamood bin Ahmed Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Wealth and Water Resources of Oman. It will also host venerable delegates from different ministries, industry veterans, and high-ranking dignitaries hailing from distinguished companies. Organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Wealth, and Water Resources, Oman Air Catering is on board as the Host Organization for FHO; and the event is supported by A’Saffa Foods SAOG as Poultry Sponsor.

Commenting on the significance of Food & Hospitality Oman 2023 to the hospitality sector in Oman, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al Zuhaibi, Head of Research, Studies, and Statistics Section, Food Safety and Quality Center, said “Oman’s hospitality and food industry faces a genuine challenge to keep pace with the rapid developments in the global food and hospitality sector. Food and Hospitality Oman 2023 represents a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to engage with leading global companies and benefit from modern innovations in the field and enhance human resources efficiency. Furthermore, the private sector’s participation in this event is part of its contribution towards realizing The Ministry’s vision of enhancing food security, as well as the quality and safety of food in the Sultanate of Oman.”

An important highlight of the event will be the FHO Knowledge Hub which will feature an array of seminars and conferences led by industry luminaries. Scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM on all three days, the sessions are free to attend, and will delve into Oman's hospitality landscape, highlighting aspects of tourism, hospitality management and marketing, and other hospitality services. All individuals attending will be granted CPD accredited certificates.

Creating a thriving ground for exhibitors to amplify brand visibility, engage in meaningful dialogues, and form strategic partnerships, FHO's dynamic platform will bring together professionals from different sectors that include agriculture, aquaculture, food, and packaging. Visitors, on the other hand, can take the opportunity to gain insights into the latest market trends, cutting-edge concepts, and product innovations, as well as network with industry experts.

To ensure a captivating experience for attendees, FHO will also host the Oman Qahwa Competition which will showcase the country's finest Qahwa makers. The competition will be a true testament to cultural heritage and expertise where contestants will be evaluated on their knowledge of Qahwa history, its preparation techniques using traditional utensils, Qahwa serving etiquette, and taste.

Oman's burgeoning hospitality sector is poised to ascend with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, culminating in a notable valuation of US$900 million by the end of 2026. In line with the same, FHO emerges as a pivotal catalyst in contributing to shaping the national economic vista by acting as a strategic conduit for amplifying awareness, knowledge exchange, and collaboration within the food and hospitality realm. This, in turn, will further augment the sector's resilience, adaptability, and competitiveness in an evolving global landscape.

Entry is free to the exhibition and conference. To know more, visit https://bit.ly/3saHT0Y