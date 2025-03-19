Muscat, Oman: Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2025, the Sultanate’s largest and most influential energy event is set to take place from May 12th to 14th at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Under the theme ‘Navigating the energy transition through innovation in oil and gas’, OPES 2025 will offer unparalleled opportunities to learn about the latest advancements in oil, gas and energy across the highly anticipated SPE Conference and OPES Talks bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and energy pioneers from around the world.

The high-level SPE Conference at OPES 2025 hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), will feature in-depth technical discussions on the latest advancements in oil, gas, and energy transition strategies. With experts addressing enhanced recovery methods, digital transformation, carbon capture, and decarbonization, the conference provides a crucial knowledge-sharing platform for professionals driving the future of energy.

OPES Talks will once again be held as part of the 2025 event, serving as a dynamic forum for visionary ideas, industry insights, and future-focused discussions, featuring global thought leaders, CEOs, and policymakers addressing the most pressing energy challenges. The free-to-attend strategic and technical sessions at OPES Talks will explore various topics including energy transition and decarbonization, renewable energy development, digital transformation, and future of LNG in Oman.

OPES Talks will witness working technical papers and insights from key industry leaders across Oman’s energy sector from both public and private sector including, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Petroleum Development Oman, bp, OQEP, Shell Development Oman, Gulf Energy, OXY and a lineup of international speakers from the energy sectors across Europe, USA, MENA Region and Asia.

Ashley Roberts, Managing Director at CONNECT, highlighted the significance of these discussions:

"Oman Petroleum & Energy Show’s OPES Talks provide a valuable platform for industry professionals to gain insights from experts, expand their knowledge, and earn CPD accreditation—all free to attend. OPES is committed to fostering learning and innovation in the energy sector. To take advantage of these talks, visit the OPES website to view the full program, and please note that seating is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis."

With participation from leading global energy companies, government bodies, and industry experts, OPES 2025 promises to be a game-changing event for Oman’s energy sector.

ABOUT CONNECT:

CONNECT is a brand of Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC. Backed by high-net-worth business personalities representing diversified business holdings in the Middle East, CONNECT is a well-established player in the events industry in the Middle East.

A subsidiary of the SABCO Group, CONNECT, since its establishment in 1986, has built a reputation for delivering events across a wide range of vertical markets.