Dubai – The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has hosted the latest in its successful series of knowledge-sharing events on harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event, attended by more than 200 delegates from diverse industries - including both NBF and non-NBF clients - shared strategies and tools to seamlessly integrate AI technologies into business operations.

Under the theme ‘Harnessing AI: Strategies for Thriving in an Evolving Business Landscape’, the event explored the transformative power of AI and digitalisation in today’s fast-paced business environment. NBF brought together expert speakers and industry leaders to discuss the impact of AI on various industries, the importance of effective data management, ethical concerns, challenges in technological adaptation, and how to stay ahead of emerging trends.

Robert Willock, Global Editorial Director at the Economist Intelligence Corporate Network, opened with a comprehensive economic outlook at both regional and global levels, noting that Economist Intelligence expects the UAE's real GDP growth will exceed 4% in 2025. The discussion covered geopolitical shifts, including the expansion of BRICS, and an assessment that the Middle East should remain relatively insulated from risks associated with US trade and security policies under returning president Donald Trump. Willock also revealed that Saudi Arabia has now surpassed the UAE in terms of regional business confidence, with investment trends favouring both markets due to their political stability, strong economic fundamentals and increasingly attractive business environments.

Arnold C. Gutmann, Senior Executive Partner at Gartner Gulf, followed with an exploration of agentic AI, a new evolution of AI that acts independently to drive real-world impact. He emphasised that the future of AI is in the hands of businesses, urging organisations to move beyond basic automation and focus on AI’s ability to generate revenue, drive innovation, and enhance strategic decision-making. Gutmann highlighted the importance of establishing dedicated AI teams, ensuring AI is not just an IT initiative but a core driver of business success. “AI should be a co-worker, not just a tool,” Gutmann noted, reinforcing the need for human-first technology that simplifies operations while upholding ethics and governance.

Gutmann then closed proceedings with a deep dive on crafting a winning AI execution strategy, emphasising that AI is a core business driver, not just a technical tool. The discussion highlighted the rise of 'business technologists'—professionals across departments who integrate AI into their workflows—and the need for a structured yet flexible governance approach. Attendees were encouraged to incorporate vendor-driven AI, proprietary data, and commercial AI models to enhance efficiency, decision-making, and risk management.

The event is part of NBF’s ongoing knowledge-sharing series, which has recently covered ESG implementation and investment management. The series will continue throughout 2025, offering valuable insights to help NBF customers navigate evolving business trends.

