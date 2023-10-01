Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will organise a line-up of cultural, entertainment, and educational events and workshops, in addition to book signing events and the monthly ‘Library Days’ event, during the month of October. This comes as part of its continuous efforts to create an inspiring environment that reflects its commitment to promoting culture and disseminating knowledge among community members.

The first of these events is a book signing ceremony for His Excellency Jamal Al Suwaidi. The ceremony will include a discussion session to provide an in-depth look at the book, in addition to the signing of 100 copies for visitors and attendees.

MBRL will also host a photography workshop to teach the basics of photography to those interested, as well as a lecture entitled ‘The Social Responsibility of Libraries’, to discuss the role of libraries in achieving sustainable development goals, in cooperation with Dr. Emad Abu Eid.

In cooperation with The Family Hub, the library will be organising an event to provide mental support and guidance to mothers of people of determination who are struggling with parenting. The event will highlight inspiring stories from mothers’ experiences, and offer them a workshop on self-care.

On World Mental Health Day, MBRL will organise a lecture entitled ‘Is your work a pleasure or a hardship?’, in cooperation with Moataz Mashal, a life and business strategist, and one of the most renowned mental health and self-development specialists in the Arab region. The lecture will offer tips to employees on how to deal with stress at work.

The library will also hold a poetry and musical evening, which will feature poetry recitation by popular Tunisian poet Abu Al-Qasim Al-Shabbi, with the participation of Dr. Leila Al-Obaidly, and the musician-singer Bashir Dridi.

MBRL will also host the second session in the Legal Culture Program, in cooperation with Habib Al Mulla Academy, with a lecture entitled ‘Organizing Rental Relationship in Dubai’, by Professor Bassem Ehab and Professor Kholoud Hafez.

Additionally, the library will showcase a set of international short films, in cooperation with the organising company Cineolio, and the prominent film director Nawaf Al-Janahi. The films are: Beneath the Wild Blue Sky, A Bite of Bone, The Box, and Sprout.

As part of the Library Days program that celebrates distinguished writers, authors, and artists, MBRL will organise ‘Picasso Days’ to celebrate his art. The program also includes an art exhibition and lecture on the psychological dimensions in Picasso’s paintings, and a workshop on abstract art.

A creative art workshop will also be held for drawing and designing eco-friendly bags, in collaboration with Bwader Art Studio.

In October, MBRL will also hold an interactive workshop entitled ‘A Genius Writes a Story’, in cooperation with Zahra Mohsen. The workshop aims to teach children the basics of writing stories from the beginning of the idea, the structure of the plot and events, the development of characters, how to add an element of suspense to the story, all the way to writing the conclusion. During the workshop, children will learn the art of telling a story, and benefit from group brainstorming sessions to develop their ideas.

External Participations

Outside the library premises, MBRL will showcase its latest innovations in the field of libraries and technology during GITEX, the world’s largest tech and startup event. At GITEX, MBRL will review its unique services and facilities that rely on Artificial Intelligence, in addition to introducing its latest initiative, ‘A World in Your Language’ , which aims to break barriers between different cultures, and make books understandable to its visitors and members of different nationalities and languages.

The library will also participate in the International Congress on Archives 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which is hosted by the National Library and Archive and the National Library, under the slogan ‘Enriching Knowledge Societies’. Through its participation, MBRL will showcase its rare collectibles and knowledge treasures, in addition to highlighting its year-long program of events. ICA Abu Dhabi Congress will be attended by global leaders and experts in the field of archives, information technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Driven by its vision and strategy to stimulate passion for knowledge and promote the knowledge and cultural scene, MBRL strives to host diverse programs and events that contribute to enhancing culture and knowledge and providing an inspiring space for community members.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.