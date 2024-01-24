Abu Dhabi: – On the second day of the 6th edition of UMEX and SimTEX 2024, the accumulated value of deals signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense reached AED 939 million.

This was announced during a press conference held today by Tawazun Council's official spokesperson, Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, in the presence of Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chief of Corporate Communication at Tawazun Council, senior officials and representatives of local and intentional media.

The second day of the event witnessed announcement of five deals signed by the Tawazun Council - the UAE defense and security acquisitions authority for the Ministry of Defense – bringing the total number of the contracts announced on the first two days to 10 contractsand the total value of the contracts to AED 1.9 billion.

Zayed Al Meraikhi said the total number of local contracts on the second day of UMEX and SimTEX 2024 reached five contracts, valued at AED 939 million, including two contracts with “EDGE”. The first one is an AED 220 million contract to procure drone systems, along with provision of technical support & training services, while the second one is for the purchase of defense systems Anti-drone guns at a value of AED 708 million.

The remaining deals included a contract with “National Center of Meteorology” worth AED 639,000, and another contract with “Gulf United Integrated Multitech Solutions” to procure robots at a value of AED 8 million.

A contract worth AED 2 million was signed with “Star Ling Spatial Communications” for providing communication bands.

Al Meraikhi said; "We are proud of the achievements made by the Emirati defense industries as the country is confidently striding to develop a sophisticated defense industry that is driven by national capabilities. This sector will offer comprehensive and effective solutions, further solidifying the UAE's position as a regional center for advanced defense industries.

UMEX and SIMTEX 2024", he continued, provides a platform to highlight the advancements in simulation, training, and unmanned systems within the domains of defense and security. The remarkable and rapid development of these sectors contributes to the initiatives aimed at bolstering industrial and defense capabilities.

