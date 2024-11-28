Emirati Genome Programme to use genetic data to identify causes of chronic diseases

UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a new awareness initiative in collaboration with the Emirati Genome Programme and M42 Group, to encourage Emirati employees at the ministry to participate in genome testing.

The three-day initiative aimed to introduce participants to the testing procedures, supporting the Ministry’s efforts to align with national goals and contribute to the Emirati Genome Programme’s mission.

The Emirati Genome Programme is a national project that plays a key role in developing preventive healthcare solutions, which are essential for improving public health and enhancing the quality of life in the UAE.

Integrated Genetic Map

Opened by H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, (MoHAP), the workshop discussed the role that the Programme plays in creating an integrated genetic map of the UAE population.

By collecting and analysing genetic data from Emirati citizens, the programme can proactively identify the causes of genetic and chronic diseases. This data will be used to improve public health through proactive identification of the causes of genetic and chronic diseases, leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques to decode genetic sequences and integrate this information into the country's healthcare management database.

Strengthening Country's Leadership

H.E. Al Amiri emphasised that the Emirati Genome Programme stands out as one of the country’s most significant scientific and health initiatives, uniting institutions and authorities to ensure its success.

Al Amiri stressed that the programme plays a significant role in strengthening healthcare systems for both present and future generations while positioning the UAE as a leader in the field of genetics—an essential life science relied upon globally to combat genetic disorders, chronic diseases, and epidemics.

His Excellency added: “The Ministry of Health and Prevention is moving steadily towards building an integrated preventive and curative health system that prioritises proactive and innovative services driven by digital data. This forward-thinking approach reflects positively on enhancing the competitiveness and efficiency of the healthcare sector, ensuring alignment with the nation's strategic priorities. By doing so, the Ministry not only contributes to advancing public health and enhancing the quality of life, but also lays the foundation for a healthier, more prosperous future, in line with the aspirations of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Promoting Disease Prevention

The Emirati Genome Programme utilises advanced sequencing technologies to build a genetic database as part of clinical care, aiming to enhance the prevention of genetic and chronic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and asthma.

By leveraging genetic science and innovative technologies in genotyping and sequencing, the programme aims to create a personalised treatment plan for each patient based on their unique genetic factors. This framework helps identify genetic markers, predict susceptibility to certain diseases by analysing the entire genome, and develop tailored prevention and treatment strategies for the community.

The programme's findings will directly support the development of new treatments and diagnostic tests, providing healthcare professionals with a wide range of options for diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the programme will offer specialised preventive programs tailored to an individual’s genetic profile.