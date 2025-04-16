Paris, France - His Excellency the Minister of Health, Mr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel, held a series of high-level bilateral meetings in Paris during his official visit to the French Republic, aimed at advancing cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France in the healthcare sector.

As part of his engagements, His Excellency met at the Élysée Palace with Ms. Anne-Claire Legendre, Advisor to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron. The discussions focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations in the healthcare domain, with particular emphasis on the development of healthcare systems, fostering medical innovation, and promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices.

His Excellency also held a bilateral meeting with Ms. Clara Chappaz, Minister of State for Digital Affairs and Artificial Intelligence. The dialogue explored opportunities for collaboration in artificial intelligence technologies and their applications within the healthcare sector, aiming to improve the quality of care and increase the efficiency of health services.

During his visit, Minister AlJalajel also met with a group of Saudi students studying in Paris. He commended their academic excellence and their significant role in representing the Kingdom at international scientific forums. He emphasized the importance of their contributions to the future of the healthcare sector through knowledge, research, and innovation.

Accompanying His Excellency at these meetings were the newly appointed Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to France, Mr. Fahd bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaili, along with senior health officials from the Ministry of Health, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Public Health Authority, the Virtual Health Hospital, the Ministerial Committee on Health in All Policies, the Health Holding Company, and other key representatives.