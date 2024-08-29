Doha – The Middle East Produced Water Oilfield Symposium & Exhibition 2024 is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, on 17th – 18th September 2024. The event, organized by Energy Technical Exchange, Energyte, in collaboration with the Produced Water Society and QEERI-Hamad Bin Khalifa University, will focus on the latest challenges, opportunities, and technological advancements in produced water management.

The symposium, to be held at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl Doha, Qatar, will be chaired by Ms. Jenny Lawler, Senior Research Director at QEERI-Hamad Bin Khalifa University. Industry professionals, experts, and leaders are expected to convene for in-depth discussions on key topics, including Produced Water Management & Treatment, Produced Water Desalination, and Solids Control and Management. Alongside the technical sessions, the event will feature an exhibition area where companies can showcase their latest technologies, products, and services.

“This symposium will provide a critical platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration within the industry,” stated Rafeeq Kunhi, Director of Energyte. “We aim to bring together key stakeholders to address the challenges and explore innovative solutions in produced water management.”

The event will also offer various sponsorship opportunities, including Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Gala dinner packages, providing companies with additional visibility and engagement options. Attendees will have the chance to connect with decision-makers, gain real-time market feedback, and join a community committed to innovation in the industry.

The symposium is expected to attract participation from International Oil Companies (IOCs), National Oil Companies (NOCs), government officials, and environmental professionals. Registration is currently open for the Middle East Produced Water Oilfield Symposium & Exhibition 2024.

About Energyte

Energyte, headquartered in Dubai, is a leading organizer of conferences, exhibitions, workshops, training sessions, and technical seminars for the oil, gas, petrochemical, mining, and water industries. The company focuses on creating impactful experiences by managing all aspects of an event, from conceptualization to execution, enabling engineers and companies to concentrate on technical aspects. With a vision for growth and innovation, Energyte facilitates networking among experts and industry leaders, aiming to be recognized globally for delivering innovative and impactful events that drive industry growth and knowledge sharing. Their exceptional standards of service ensure seamless event execution and lasting client relationships.

