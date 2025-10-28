16 exhibitors so far from the UAE including Ducab and Konares; Bahra Electric and Elsewedy Steel from KSA at the show

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the backdrop of the rapid infrastructure development across the region fueling demand for wires and cables to an estimated over US$32 billion in the next five years from the current approximately US$23 billion, key industry players from the MENA region have confirmed participation at the upcoming global twin shows – wire & Tube at Dusseldorf during April 13-17, 2026.

At a press conference, Mr. Daniel Ryfisch, Project Director, Messe Dusseldorf, said there are over 16 participants from the UAE so far confirmed, including Ducab and Conares, while interest from Saudi Arabia has also been on the rise with leading players like Bahra Electric and Elsewedy Steel conforming being part of the show.

Globally, according to Grand View Research, wires and cables market size is projected to reach USD 281.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%, catalysed by rising urbanization and growing infrastructure development worldwide.

“The Middle East region, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are leading the boom in infrastructure development across construction, renewables, E-mobility and railways, and the twin expos is a comprehensive platform for these companies to expand their global footprints and drive collaborations across a global landscape,” said Mr. Ryfisch.

According to a report from IMARC Group, construction industry in the GCC leads the infrastructure development between US$147.1 billion worth of projects while investment in renewables is anticipated at US$60 billion in the next five years. The anticipated investments in the transportation infrastructure, including railways is to the to the tune of US$6.6 billion by 2033, and E-mobility infrastructure development may need between US$10-20 billion in the next five years.

Mr. Ryfisch said participation from the larger region, particularly India, is also robust with 56 companies confirming participation so far, with wire & Tube 2026 known as a hotspot for high-tech, innovation and global networking.

With over 2,500 exhibitors from 65 countries on around 120,000 square metres of exhibition space, the trade fair duo presents itself as a vibrant, global hub for industrial technologies of the future. “Düsseldorf is the most important trade fair location worldwide for our industries – this is where innovations celebrate their international debut,” said Mr. Ryfisch.

The twin expos will showcase the entire spectrum of modern manufacturing technologies – from machines and systems for wire, cable and tube production to new materials and technologies and innovative end products.