At GITEX Global 2023, the Meritus Centre of Creativity and Innovation proudly presented their groundbreaking products, CV Pro and STEM, at the forefront of AI technology and STEM education.

CV Pro: Your Gateway to Advanced AI and Autonomous Vehicles

Meritus Centre of Creativity and Innovation introduced CV Pro, an open-source robot designed to delve into the realms of AI and autonomous vehicle technology. This versatile robot boasts advanced features, including computer vision, a powerful microcontroller, sensors, and a swappable battery pack, offering users a comprehensive exploration of AI technologies, such as machine learning and deep learning. Customization is made easy with compatibility for various programming languages, such as Python, Android Studio, Flutter, OpenCV, TensorFlow, and TF Lite, catering to a diverse audience, ranging from high school and college students to robotics enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Inspiring the Next Generation with STEM Education

Meritus Centre of Creativity and Innovation demonstrates unwavering commitment to nurturing the minds of the future through innovative products designed to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills in children and teenagers. Their array of screen-free educational kits, smart connected construction sets, and tangible coding robots empower students to emerge as innovators in robotics, AI, and coding. These offerings cater to a spectrum of educational levels and facilitate hands-on, real-world learning experiences.

CV Pro: Bridging the Gap to Real-time Self-Driving Vehicles

CV Pro emerges as a valuable tool for dissecting the intricacies of advanced AI techniques employed in real-time self-driving vehicles. Its applications extend to vehicle or person-following, navigating challenging terrains, recognizing traffic signals and stop signs, and more. The infusion of open-source technology and customization options renders CV Pro a compelling choice for high school and college students, robotics enthusiasts, developers, AI aficionados, educators, and industry technologists.

Committed to Staying at the Cutting Edge of AI

In a world where AI technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, the Meritus Centre of Creativity and Innovation remains dedicated to staying abreast of the latest trends and technologies, ensuring their products maintain their leadership position. As the business landscape undergoes transformation and AI technologies replace antiquated systems, Meritus Centre of Creativity and Innovation is resolute in motivating young minds to embrace new paradigms and craft real-world solutions for global challenges.

Empowering Young Learners with Robotics and STEM Kits

Meritus Centre of Creativity and Innovation's robotics and STEM kits provide children with hands-on experience in electronics and robotics, making science captivating and enjoyable. These kits encourage young learners to explore AI, coding, robotics, and app development, all essential skills in today's fast-paced world.

In conclusion, Meritus Centre of Creativity and Innovation's CV Pro and STEM products are making a substantial impact in the realms of education and technology, offering invaluable tools and experiences for students, enthusiasts, and professionals alike.

-Ends-

About Meritus

Empowering the Future of Learning

At Meritus, our mission is to empower the future of learning. As a leading education technology (EdTech) company, we revolutionize education through innovation and technology. Our diverse range of courses in AI, VR, Robotics, Coding, and STEM Learning fosters creativity, critical thinking, and lifelong learning. Committed to accessibility and inclusivity, we provide transformative learning experiences for students of all ages and backgrounds. Join us on this journey of discovery and growth as we nurture future innovators and equip them with the skills to excel in an ever-changing world. Meritus - Empowering Education, Empowering You.

www.meritus.ai