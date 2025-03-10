The milestone, achieved in partnership with Qatar Financial Centre, underscores Media City Qatar’s commitment to expanding the country’s media landscape through streamlined registration, financial incentives, and a supportive business ecosystem

Doha, Qatar: During Web Summit Qatar 2025, held from February 23–26, over 100 companies applied for registration with Media City Qatar in just four days, further strengthening the country’s growing media ecosystem. The registrations are being facilitated through the partnership with Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), established under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2024.

As part of this agreement, qualifying media companies pre-approved by Media City Qatar are seamlessly registered through QFC, benefiting from a streamlined process that enables them to operate under permitted activities. Entities that registered during the summit will also receive significant incentives, including a waiver on registration and annual fees for the first four years.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, commented on the milestone, saying: "Seeing the interest from so many companies at Web Summit Qatar 2025 is a testament to the growing appeal of Qatar’s media sector and the strength of our expanding ecosystem. Once finalized, these partnerships will bring fresh ideas, diverse expertise, and new opportunities that will contribute to a more vibrant and competitive industry. By continuously broadening our network, we are directly supporting Qatar National Vision 2030, driving the growth of a knowledge-based economy and positioning the country as a global destination for media and innovation."

In addition, Media City Qatar played a key role at Web Summit Qatar 2025, sponsoring the Media Village, a dynamic space where over 600 international journalists and industry leaders connected and exchanged insights, while also engaging with visitors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, companies, and startups at its strategic booth within the Startup Qatar Pavilion, an initiative by Invest Qatar. Further demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Media City Qatar signed an MoU with Huawei on February 24 for the development of a state-of-the-art smart media campus.

Media City Qatar continues to contribute to the growth of Qatar’s media industry by fostering innovation, attracting global partnerships, and creating opportunities for emerging and established players alike.

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar's economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

