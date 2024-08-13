DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: MEBAA Show 2024, the region’s leading business aviation event, will offer unparalleled opportunities to drive change across the industry. Renowned as a place to build new connections, highlight key launches and explore business opportunities, the 10th edition will cater to the growing demand for business travel in the region.

As a leading hub for private jets, the Middle East and North Africa witnessed a record number of movements last year (16,657 aircraft movements in 2023), while the average net worth of private jet buyers in the Middle East is more than USD 1 billion. With the continued inflow of HNWIs into the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and increasing appreciate for luxury travel, the strategic importance of the region for business aviation is growing. In Saudi Arabia specifically, the market has witnessed record growth, with an 11% increase in private jet travel since 2020 and it’s expected to increase exponentially by 2030. Vista has already recorded strong growth in the Kingdom, seeing a 59% per cent year-on-year increase in flights and 51% increase in flight hours in the first quarter of this year.

Ali Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), comments: “As the business aviation industry continues to evolve, the MEBAA Show remains a pivotal platform for fostering crucial connections and driving innovation. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our efforts to enhance networking opportunities and provide deep insights into key trends, products, and services. This year's event will host global leaders, offering unique opportunities to share and gain knowledge, explore new business deals and forge paths that align with our shared vision of advancing the future of business aviation.”

A number of key regional and international operators are already confirmed to attend, including Saudia Private, Qatar Executive, Mukamalah Aviation Company and Jet Aviation. Following its successful launch at the previous edition, the Operators Programme will return as an essential networking hub delivering pre-arranged meetings between operators and exhibitors. Participating operators will benefit from fast-track entry to the show, and access to the private operators lounge, providing a unique opportunity to gather new market insights, explore emerging trends, and cultivate professional relationships.

Trevor Esling, Vice President Commercial, Qatar Executive, said: “Qatar Executive is pleased to be attending this year’s MEBAA Show, showcasing the latest addition to its fleet, the Gulfstream G700, which offers an exquisitely designed spacious interior, with exceptional range capabilities. Combined with unmatched personalised service by our staff, Qatar Executive is setting a new standard in private aviation. We look forward to showcasing our product & services to the attendees at the show later this year.”

BizAv Talks will also return this year with an agenda featuring C-level industry leaders who will explore the current landscape and provide fresh insights into business aviation. From optimising sustainable operations and exploring new initiatives, to leveraging technology trends, enhancing customer experience and maximising efficiency, it promises to deliver valuable perspectives and actionable strategies for advancing the sector.

Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, Chief Executive Officer at Saudia Private, will be speaking on a panel ‘What's next for VVIP business jets? Anticipating future trends in customisation’. He comments: "The VVIP business jet segment has evolved significantly in recent years. Going forward, I expect to see increased emphasis on environmental sustainability, whilst also rethinking how we deliver in-flight productivity for a better experience for our customers.”

For attending VIPs and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs), the Platinum Guest Programme will provide an unparalleled visiting experience, with a dedicated concierge service, premium lounge access, fast-track entry and the opportunity to schedule private jet visits. Guests will also enjoy access to the Luxury Boulevard, located amidst the stunning private jet display, providing a prime stage to engage with luxury brands.

The MEBAA Show will take place during 10-12 December 2024 Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. For more information, please visit the website www.mebaa.aero

