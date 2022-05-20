Dubai, UAE:- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), the Global Knowledge Partner of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), will be participating in the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, held from May 23 to May 29, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC).

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair represents an important knowledge and cultural umbrella that brings together the leaders of the publishing industry in the Middle East and North Africa region, attracting more than 150,000 visitors yearly. The Foundation's participation comes as part of its strategy to support knowledge sources regionally and globally, strengthen future generations, and enable them to devise sustainable solutions.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, said, “The Foundation sets clear strategic objectives to ensure the delivery of knowledge initiatives and projects that go beyond expectations. We are determined to accelerate the development and enhancement of knowledge in the world, thereby increasing the ability of societies to rise to meet challenges. They must be empowered to leverage all opportunities that serve these goals in collaboration with local, regional, and international partners.”

He added, "Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is one of the most important global opportunities through which knowledge and research can be facilitated in the Arab world, in view of the strategic importance it enjoys in the knowledge community. The MBRF Pavilion will be one of the most prominent and important pavilions participating in the exhibition, thanks to the outstanding activities, events, and publications it will provide to researchers and those interested in knowledge resources.”

The Foundation's pavilion includes a distinct portfolio of various English and Arabic editions of the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, which measures and assesses the knowledge situation based on data from national analysis systems and statistics. It will also have the Global Knowledge Index Report, which provides a comprehensive road map that illustrates the factors and characteristics that enhance knowledge competitiveness.

The foundation will organize in collaboration with UNDP, the ‘KnowTalks’ Series 2022-- a collection of knowledge seminars aimed at examining the most important current knowledge issues and highlighting untapped opportunities. It will be carried out in the presence of knowledge experts, policymakers, scientists, intellectuals, and academics from around of the world, who will present a range of innovative ideas and experiences on topics with global impacts, to build pathways for knowledge exchange.

The pavilion will also include daily events under the title ‘Knowledge Lounge’, which will see the distinguished participation and presence of UAE and Arab authors and intellectuals, who have been brought together to discuss topics on knowledge awareness for future generations, and the challenges of establishing knowledge societies in the Arab region. Panel discussions have also been organized within the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, which will be broadcast directly on the online platform. In addition, various theses on Arabic language support and its impact on the development and advancement of society will also be presented.

Furthermore, the Foundation's pavilion will host knowledge and training workshops, including the ‘Children Workshop - Dubai the Future’ and the ‘Youth Workshop - UAE Tomorrow.’ They will also launch several books that have been completed under the Dubai International Program for Writing. These include the Short Story Workshop 2020 and the Youth Literature Workshop 2020, as well as the books of the Translation Workshop 2020.

The pavilion aims to familiarize the exhibitors with the services and role of MBRF in the global dissemination of knowledge for the development of societies, while also providing a detailed explanation of the most prominent initiatives and projects. These include the ‘Knowledge Summit’- one of the most important global events that brings together experts and decision makers from all over the world with the aim of sharing experiences, ideas, and knowledge to meet challenges.

The ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award’ (MBRKA)- one of the world's most prestigious awards for honoring and supporting knowledge professionals and encouraging them to innovate and develop new methods of disseminating knowledge; the ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’, an advanced electronic platform that supports and promotes reading by providing an extensive collection of Arabic and translated books; The ‘Nobel Museum’, which highlights the importance and stature of the prestigious Nobel Prize worldwide; and the ‘Dubai International Program for Writing’- one of the most creative contributions aimed toward enriching the intellectual and literary movement of the UAE and the world.

