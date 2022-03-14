Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial advertising and sales arm of MBC GROUP – the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – just concluded an event in Riyadh where it highlighted the Group’s outstanding content line-up for Ramadan 2022.

“Experience Ramadan 2022” also showcased the full range of offerings available across MBC GROUP’s ecosystem which includes TV, Shahid, digital, social media and radio and how brands can best leverage the GROUP’s high reach and premium Arabic content.

In his opening speech at the exclusive event, Ahmed Al Sahhaf, Chief Executive Officer of MMS outlined how the Ramadan season continues to be one of the best periods for brands to engage with audiences and benefit from high exposure through unrivalled viewership.

“As we all know, TV is a major part of the MENA family experience in Ramadan; viewership during this period increases on an individual and household level as families gather to watch their favorite stars in premium Arabic productions brought by MBC GROUP.”

He continued: “Our figures back this up. Even while we become more connected and more mobile, Ramadan content remains a priority for audiences – whether through TV or our streaming platform.”

Insights from last Ramadan (2021) showed that in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alone, 14.4 million individuals and 5.5 million households were reached on MBC 1 & 10.9 million individuals and 4.4 million households were reached on MBC Drama. Meanwhile, the GROUP’s video on demand platform, Shahid, recorded 45 million plays and 25 million active users during the holy month.

Al Sahhaf continued: “Here at MBC, we are constantly diversifying our solutions, and adopting an inclusive approach that encompasses SMEs, governments and large multinationals through customized offerings that meet their specific goals.”

Sharif Badreddine, Group Commercial Director at MMS shared MBC GROUP’s rich Ramadan 2022 line-up, which includes comedy, social, drama, talk shows, entertainment and much more: “This year’s line-up will see the return of fan favorites such as ‘Ramez’, ‘Al Asouf 3’, ‘Studio 22’ and ‘Al Sadma 4’, featuring some of the Arab world’s most popular personalities like Ahmed Al Shugairi, Souad Abdullah and Mohammad Ramadan.”

Badreddine highlighted new drama and comedy titles airing for the first time this Ramadan such as the Saudi Comedy, “Sikat Safar” and the Egyptian drama “Rania Wa Sakina”.

He also shared some of the latest innovative solutions on offer by MMS that aim to best connect brands with their audiences in a seamless and innovative way.

Mofeed Alnowaisir, Chief Digital Officer at MBC GROUP, focused on offering details on MBC GROUP’s significant social media impact across its 622 accounts and more than 593 million followers.

Alnowaisir attributed the Group’s high reach and impact to its rich premium content, of which is reflected across the Group’s social media channels.

He also highlighted the digital team’s diverse offerings and capabilities, adding that the cumulative successes of the digital arm of MBC Group in the creation and design of content have also become available to customers in the local and Arab markets.

The event was concluded with Amani Moussa, Head of Content Planning, Audio and Music at MBC GROUP, in which she shared the radio content line-up – with shows airing this Ramadan on Panorama FM and MBC FM including: “Fawazeer Noha Wa Basant”, Eftarak 3aleina”, “Layali Ramadan”.

She also highlighted the launch of the “Mood App” and MBC GROUP Podcasts.