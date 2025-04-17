Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mawarid Finance, a leading finance company in the UAE, has announced the launch of the "Fintech & Innovation Summit 2025," which will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai, under the theme: "Empowering Innovation in Finance."

The event will bring together leaders from the finance and technology sectors in the United Arab Emirates, along with industry experts, investors, and representatives from government entities and regulatory bodies.

The summit will focus on several key topics, including facilitating access to finance and delivering banking services that comply with UAE regulatory requirements for entrepreneurs and SME owners. It will also explore the future of fintech and the pivotal role of innovation in enhancing customer experience.

His Excellency Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance said: “The Fintech & Innovation Summit” offers an ideal platform for exchanging insights and experiences, as well as showcasing the latest innovations and forward-looking visions shaping the future of the finance sector in the digital era. It also highlights new initiatives led by Mawarid Finance, reflecting its strong commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the financial services sector, including Islamic finance, to better serve its clients."

Al Qubaisi added: “The conference agenda includes several dialogue sessions featuring prominent figures and key decision-makers. Topics will cover the development of digital banking services, regulations and legislation related to emerging companies, and the role of artificial intelligence and data security in modern financial platforms."

He noted that Mawarid Finance's sponsorship of this conference aligns with the UAE’s vision to position itself as a global fintech hub.

https://mawarid.ae/

