Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” participated in the second edition of the MoneyTech Summit as a “strategic partner”, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of innovative investment solutions that serve its growing client base . Organized by Al-Jarida Summits on 12 November 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kuwait City, the event brought together renowned experts from the fintech, banking, telecommunications, and other related industries.

Building on last year’s success, the various sessions throughout the Summit explored the latest technology-driven trends in the financial sector, including digital banking innovations, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on Kuwait’s financial services sector, and the intricacies of Shari’ah-compliant fintech solutions.

Commenting on Markaz’s participation as a strategic sponsor, Mr. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, said: “Supporting the MoneyTech summit for the second consecutive year stems from Markaz’s commitment to raising awareness of emerging trends and nurturing innovation in Kuwait’s financial sector. This sponsorship also enforces our key CSR pillars of building human capacity, aligning the business environment with sustainable development principles, and promoting good governance in the business environment.”

“As the fields of technology and finance continue to converge, our aim at Markaz is to play an active role in initiatives that shed light on the latest market developments and showcase the opportunities in the ever-evolving financial technology landscape, in order to empower clients and investors to make informed investment decisions by leveraging the knowledge shared.” Al-Nusif added.

The Summit provided a platform for thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts to share their insights and foster partnerships to shape the future of fintech locally, regionally, and on a global scale.

