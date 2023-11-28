Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has announced its participation in the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, as an Associate Pathway Partner, taking place in Dubai from November 30 until December 12.

As an official COP28 partner, Majid Al Futtaim will leverage its position as a regional leader in sustainability to contribute to the global dialogue on climate change, with a focus on sustainable finance, food security, education, and decarbonisation. Its senior leadership will join conversations that will inform, inspire and encourage action from the region’s private sector while reinforcing the company’s sustainability commitments.

Majid Al Futtaim has made significant progress towards delivering on its sustainability targets across its strategic focus areas including ‘Rethinking Resources, Transforming Lives, and Empowering Its People.’ The Group remains on track to become net positive in carbon and water by 2040. Now in the second phase of its sustainability journey, Majid Al Futtaim is working towards its ambitious 2028 Sustainable Business Commitments, which aim to contribute positively to climate resiliency and inclusive economic development.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim - Holding, said: “As an Emirati-based company, becoming an official COP28 partner has meant stepping up our responsibility to help build awareness and drive action to address the growing climate crisis. Our engagement at the Conference of Parties will be shaped around strengthening impactful partnerships, addressing policy advocacy and outreach through education.”

"Over the last decade, Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability agenda has become an integral part of our corporate strategy. We have woven the principles of our bold commitments into our ways of working and incorporated the promise to create and manage resource efficient assets, communities, and infrastructure into our core business model. From announcing our Net-Positive by 2040 commitment in 2017 to being the first globally to list a benchmark corporate Green Sukuk in 2019 and currently having the only hotel portfolio in the world which is entirely LEED certified, we have been hard at work setting new standards for ourselves and creating benchmarks for the region” he added.

Majid Al Futtaim invites attendees to visit the company’s showcase at stand 127 in the Innovation and Technology Hub in the Green Zone.

Visitors can also explore Carrefour’s store in the Blue Zone at Expo City Dubai during COP28.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

