Dubai, United Arab Emirates: lululemon, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the Middle East, is set to host its largest community gathering on Saturday, 5 October, ahead of World Mental Health Day (10 October). As part of the brand’s ‘Together We Grow’ global initiative, lululemon will host an event at Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai to bring an expected 2,000 participants together to move, connect, and engage in meaningful discussions around wellbeing.

Recent findings from a study conducted by Majid Al Futtaim on behalf of lululemon reveal that 32% of UAE residents rate their overall wellbeing as ‘high,’ with the majority (68%) reporting their wellbeing moderate to very low. The study highlights a significant gap, with 75% of respondents believing society is judgmental towards those with lower mental wellbeing, highlighting the need for further supportive community environments.

lululemon’s ‘Together We Grow’ community event will offer a morning filled with activities designed to boost both mental and physical wellbeing including an energizing HIIT workout, a calming yoga session, and a panel discussion led by fitness trainers and wellbeing advocates. These sessions are designed to get participants moving and also emphasise the strong connection between physical activity and mental wellbeing—a connection echoed by 86% of survey respondents who believe that physical wellbeing is critical for mental wellbeing. The event will also feature dedicated zones for fitness challenges, recovery stations including ice baths, and workshops focused on goal-setting and finding purpose.

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, which operates lululemon in the Middle East, said:

“The ‘Together We Grow' event is a powerful reminder of the value of community and the impact it has on our wellbeing. Our study found that 84% of UAE residents believe support networks—whether friends, family, or community groups—are crucial for their social wellbeing. As a brand rooted in community and movement, lululemon is proud to create spaces where people can connect, move together, and engage in meaningful conversations about wellbeing.”

In addition to Dubai, ‘Together We Grow’ events will be held across various cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait City, bringing together an expected total of 4,000 participants across the region in honour of World Mental Health Day.

David Webb, lululemon Ambassador and Wellbeing and Performance coach, added:

“Together we grow is about creating a space where mindful movement and community come together to strengthen the mind, body and spirit. It’s not just about physical health, but about making meaningful connections with like minded people that also share a passion for personal wellbeing and growth. I’m excited to welcome guests to our event where we can move, grow and share meaningful moments together.”

Together We Grow Event Details:

When: Saturday, October 5th, 7:00am – 10:30am

What: HIIT Workout, Yoga, Clarity Workshops, Ice Baths, Wellbeing Discussions, Refreshments & Giveaways

Where: Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3 - Dubai

Price: Free, but spaces are limited. Registration on Eventbrite is essential to guarantee entry.

Who: All sessions are open to men and women of all fitness levels, ages 16+.

To register for the World Mental Health Day Together We Grow event, sign up [here]. For more information on lululemon, visit www.lululemon.me,

-Ends-

Media Contact: lululemon@houseofcomms.com

Majid Al Futtaim Wellbeing Research Methodology & Sources

Majid Al Futtaim’s Market Research Online Community (MROC): Our primary source of consumer insights comes from The Happiness Lab, Majid Al Futtaim’s MROC in the UAE and KSA. With a thriving community of 31,100 members actively participating in various consumer surveys, this platform provides valuable perspectives on evolving consumer behaviour.

MROC surveyed 1,330 consumers across the United Arab Emirates and 1,000 in Saudi Arabia. This survey utilised a mix of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, incorporating multiple-choice and open-ended questions to capture a rich tapestry of consumer perspectives.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.me

