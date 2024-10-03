The LEGO® mascot made a special visit to The Westminster School, Dubai American Academy, and GEMS World Academy, presenting teachers with beautiful LEGO flower bouquets from the Botanicals Collection

Dubai, UAE – LEGO® Middle East, in collaboration with GEMS Education, recently honoured exceptional teachers with a unique and creative gesture. To mark Teachers’ Day in the UAE, the LEGO® Botanicals Collection was chosen as a token of appreciation for the educators who dedicate their lives to nurturing young minds.

In a heart-warming competition, GEMS Education students and parents in Dubai were invited to nominate their favourite teacher, sharing heartfelt messages about why they deserved recognition. Three deserving teachers were selected based on the inspiring stories and nominations received.

The LEGO Botanicals Collection, a range of buildable plant sets, features intricate flower and plant designs like roses, succulents, and bonsai trees. These sets, designed for adults, combine the joy of building with the beauty of nature, making them a unique and memorable gift.

“By partnering with GEMS Education, we’re reaffirming our commitment to fostering a love of learning and creativity among children and adults alike,” said Ula Bieganska, Head of Marketing at LEGO Middle East & Africa. “This collaboration showcases the power of LEGO play in bringing communities together and inspiring positive change.”

Leanna Sayar, a teacher at GEMS Dubai American Academy, said: “I am so honoured to have received this lovely bouquet. My students inspire me with their kindness, compassion, and creativity, reminding me daily why I became a teacher. This recognition is a wonderful example of how we all influence and uplift each other’s lives. Here’s wishing all the incredible educators around the world a very happy World Teacher’s Day!”

“My journey at TWS began in 2009, and from the very start, I felt a strong connection with everyone here. It’s been more than just a workplace—it’s felt like a family where we all navigate through life’s ups and downs together.” Binish Rizwan, a teacher at GEMS The Westminster School – Dubai (TWS), said. “The most wonderful part of the school is the students and their boundless enthusiasm. Each morning, the bright smiles on their faces have been the highlight of my day – it’s what has made every day special for me!”

Tamzin Rohlandt, a teacher at GEMS World Academy – Dubai, said: “Teaching is a journey of guiding minds and shaping futures, not just a profession. This World Teachers' Day, let's honour the daily contributions we make to ignite students’ curiosity, foster their dreams, and equip the next generation of leaders.”

Teachers’ Day is a significant occasion to recognize the vital role educators play in shaping the future. It offers an opportunity for communities to express gratitude and appreciation for teachers' dedication, creativity, and tireless efforts in moulding young minds. The collaboration between LEGO Middle East and GEMS Education adds a creative dimension to this celebration, reinforcing the importance of valuing educators in both traditional and innovative ways.

About The LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name is derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus

About GEMS Education:

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner. For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com