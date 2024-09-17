Dubai – Binance, the leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, is gearing up for the highly anticipated sixth edition of Binance Blockchain Week. Taking place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena from 30-31 October, the event will bring together some of the leading industry voices in the global crypto world and beyond. Hosted under the theme “Momentum,” the conference will explore the current state of the industry, the hurdles it has overcome, and where this momentum will lead next.

Key speakers include His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, who spearheads the foundation's strategy across its five business units, working towards placing Dubai at the forefront of innovation and technology.

Also joining Binance Blockchain Week is Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Circle, a global financial technology firm that allows businesses of all sizes to harness the power of stablecoins and public blockchains for payments and commerce. Equally, Binance is honored to welcome Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group. As a prominent investor and thought leader in the MENA region, Fadi’s vast experience in venture capital and entrepreneurship has been instrumental in fostering innovation and supporting the growth of startups across the region.

With more speakers to be announced soon, the agenda includes top executives ranging from financial and crypto traders, founders, institutional investors, regulators, global officials, and innovators, who will all come together to explore what is shaping the future of blockchain and Web3 technology.

Introducing a selection of speakers

For the first time in Binance Blockchain Week history, a majority of the Binance leadership team will be present at the conference to discuss their commitment to building the industry and the factors shaping its future. Binance speakers include: He Yi, Co-Founder of Binance; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Rachel Conlan, CMO of Binance; Noah Perlman, CCO of Binance; Rohit Wad, CTO of Binance; and Vishal Sacheendran, Head of Regional Markets at Binance.

The conference will also feature, among others, Michael Bouhanna, Vice President and Head of Digital Art, Sotheby’s; Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings; Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Republic; and Alex Svanevik, CEO of Nansen.

Commenting on the speakers, Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming an esteemed lineup of thought leaders, each of whom will bring a unique perspective and unparalleled expertise to the conference. Their collective knowledge will not only elevate the conversation but also empower us to fuel progress that will shape the future of our industry.”

About Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024

Momentum propels the industry, helping it navigate challenges while also paving the way for its greatest achievements. The conference will explore the current state of the industry, the hurdles it has overcome, and where this momentum will lead to next.

As the industry expands, several questions arise: How do we continue being a force of positive change? How do we preserve the core values of cryptocurrency? And, how do we adapt to evolving laws and regulations?

The knowledge-packed Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 will aim to answer these crucial questions. It offers an exceptional opportunity to learn, network, and share ideas through insightful exhibitions and hands-on workshops.

Speaking about the conference, Rachel Conlan, CMO of Binance, commented, “The UAE has rapidly emerged as a global hub for crypto, offering an ideal environment to foster growth in a region setting the standard in sustainable regulations and innovation. Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 will reflect on our industry's progress through discussions designed to inspire and challenge us, as we look to chart the path ahead.”

Binance Blockchain Week 2024 welcomes Celo as the Hero sponsor, along with MANTRA and THORChain as Palladium sponsors, and IOTA and First Digital as Platinum sponsors.

Early-bird tickets are almost sold out – get them while you can!

To register your spot for Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024, visit the Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 website, while early-bird tickets are still available.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 200 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com