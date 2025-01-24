During the 55th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The UAE’s Commitment to Supporting Initiatives Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Davos: Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. This meeting underscores the UAE’s leading role in advancing humanitarian and charitable efforts and strengthening international partnerships to achieve sustainable development regionally and globally.

During the meeting, Her Highness highlighted the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian and developmental initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She stated:

“The UAE is one of the most active nations in the field of humanitarian and charitable work. We believe that international cooperation is the key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and fostering stability and prosperity in communities worldwide.”

Supporting Sustainable Development

The discussions focused on collaboration to enhance developmental projects across various sectors, including education, women’s empowerment, food security, and tackling the challenges posed by climate change. Her Highness stressed the importance of fostering partnerships with the UNDP to support developmental and humanitarian efforts that aim to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable communities.

Achim Steiner praised the UAE’s pivotal role in supporting global humanitarian and developmental causes, emphasizing the significance of collaborating with leading nations like the UAE to implement impactful, long-term projects that enhance the resilience and well-being of communities worldwide.

A Shared Commitment to Strengthening Humanitarian Efforts

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing global humanitarian and charitable efforts. They emphasized the necessity of uniting international efforts to address pressing humanitarian and developmental challenges while supporting sustainable solutions that contribute to building a more stable and equitable future.