A final chance to attend Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian as the exhibition wraps up its 3 month run

The exhibition’s public program continues with an exclusive screening of Human Flow (2017), a German documentary directed by artist Ai Weiwei, tonight.

Saturday, June 11, the artists talk with a collaborator about their process: with Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian, and Nazli Ghassemi

Abu Dhabi: The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery’s landmark exhibition is running until Sunday, June 12, making this the final days to visit Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian which includes several major new bodies of work and marks the artist trio’s first institutional exhibition in the UAE.

The exhibition’s public program will conclude with a public conversation with the artists, “A Continuity of Discontinuity” on Saturday, June 11 at 5:30pm. Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian enter into conversation with their collaborator, writer Nazli Ghassemi, whose work is included in the current exhibition Parthenogenesis. The talk will delve into the nature of collaboration and the origination of new works across their different disciplines and will be moderated by NYUAD’s Chief Curator, Maya Allison.

In conjunction with this exhibition, the artists selected a related film, Human Flow (directed by Ai Weiwei), to screen tonight, Wednesday, June 8 at 7pm, at The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. In the documentary, Human Flow, the viewer is taken to over 20 countries to understand both the scale and the personal impact of this massive human migration. Human Flow was screened in the main competition section of the 74th Venice International Film Festival.

Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian:

Ramin, Rokni, and Hesam, originally from Iran, have adopted the UAE as their home. They are known for their immersive, surreal projects, performances, paintings, and animations, which have exhibited internationally, at multiple biennials and major museums (including Liverpool, Sydney, and Toronto biennials, and Kunsthalle Zurich, ICA Boston, MACBA Barcelona, and a forthcoming project at the Hayward Gallery, London).

The trio create a landscape in the Gallery that allows visitors to trace how an artwork grows itself through an artist’s relationships with others. Parthenogenesis is a testament to the artists’ 13 years in Dubai living and working together, creating a landscape and tapestry of continuously evolving ideas and dialogues with collaborators, artists, and visitors to their home, and offering a deeper insight into their practice rooted in ideas of transformation, play, and collaboration.

Exhibition Title: Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian

Exhibition Dates: Until June 12, 2022

Admission: Free

Film title: Human Flow

Screening Date: June 8 at 7pm

Admission: Free

Talk title: Artist Talk: A Continuity of Discontinuity

Screening Date: June 11 at 5:30pm

Admission: Free

Film Registration: https://artisttalk-continuity.eventbrite.com

About The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery

www.nyuad-artgallery.org

Established in 2014, The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery is the Gulf’s first and only university gallery with a program of scholarly and experimental museum exhibitions. The program seeks to map new territories and ideas through presenting exhibitions by internationally established artists, curators, and scholars at its main space. Its auxiliary venue, the Project Space, is an exhibition laboratory for the university community, and for emerging artists and curators. Situated within NYU Abu Dhabi, the community of which hails from over 115 countries, The Art Gallery organizes free public programs and guided tours in conjunction with its groundbreaking exhibitions. It also produces scholarly publications, which are a core part of its curatorial frame and reflect its academic mission. Collectively, with the Gallery’s Reading Room, these welcoming, intimate spaces open up artistic opportunities and initiate regional and international dialogue.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and science campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly-selective liberal arts, engineering and science curriculum with a world center for advanced research and scholarship enabling its students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from 115 nations and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.