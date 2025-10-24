Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of H.E. the Prime Minister of Iraq and with the support of H.E. the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs – Minister of Oil, KROHNE is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the Iraq Petroleum & Infrastructure Week (IPIW) 2025, powered by the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

With more than a century of industrial automation and measurement innovation, KROHNE has become a global leader in process instrumentation, operating in over 100 countries. From custody transfer metering systems to advanced automation, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, KROHNE’s technology empowers oil and gas operators to enhance efficiency, precision, and sustainability across the entire energy value chain.

“KROHNE’s partnership with IPIW reflects our long-term commitment to the growth and transformation of Iraq’s energy sector,” said Jay Gadhavi, General Manager – Middle East, KROHNE. “By working closely with our customers and partners, we are helping to build a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure that balances performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility.”

Through its Solutions division, KROHNE delivers complete engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning support from pipeline management systems and leak detection to digital twins and AI-driven analytics that enable real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance. As a future-facing business division within the global engineering firm, these next-generation technologies augment the reliable and trusted status quo that KROHNE is renowned for.

“Digitalisation and AI are no longer optional; they are essential for optimising global energy efficiency,” added Frank Janssens, Managing Director, KROHNE Solutions. “Our global expertise allows us to bring proven technologies to regional projects like those in Iraq, ensuring safe, smart, and future-ready operations that drive sustainable growth.”

The Iraq Petroleum & Infrastructure Week 2025 will take place at the Babylon Rotana Hotel, Baghdad, from 27–28 October 2025, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the next era of Iraq’s energy and infrastructure development.

As a trusted partner to Iraq’s oil and gas sector, KROHNE remains committed to supporting the nation’s industrial modernisation, energy transition, and technology capacity-building efforts — combining global expertise with local engagement for long-term impact.

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications – Middle East and Africa

j.ashton@krohne.com / 00971507591625



KROHNE Middle East and Africa

Expo City Dubai

Sustainability District, 6 Mangrove Quarter A

Unit 1 Second Floor

P.O. Box 17344

Dubai

United Arab Emirates