ROSHN is cultural partner of the 2023 Al Bisht Al Hasawi Festival, organised by the Heritage Commission, under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, to showcase the tradition of Bisht making and broaden cultural exchange, experiences, and dialogue by way of cultural activities

ROSHN will honour the art of Bisht-making and introduce visitors to its authentically local ALFULWA, its first community in the Eastern Province, with a spotlight on ROSHN’s ethos of human-centricity and integrated communities

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga project, was the cultural partner of the Al Bisht Al Hasawi Festival, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The 10-day event hosted at Ibrahim Palace in Al Hofuf, was organized by the Heritage Commission and supervised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the historical and cultural heritage of hand knitting Bishts, showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship associated with the traditional Arabian cloak.

ROSHN’s booth at the centre of the Festival welcomed visitors with traditional Arabian hospitality in the form of dates and coffee in a comfortable seating area. Visitors tried on traditional Bishts and posed for photographs, leaving the booth with lasting memories of the Bisht tradition. The booth also used video screens and detailed information to immerse visitors in ROSHN’s ALFULWA community, situated near Al Ahsa Oasis. ROSHN’s sponsorship of the Festival through its YUHYEEK Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program supported the Group’s engagement with the Eastern Province, reflecting ROSHN’s commitment to expand cultural horizons of Saudi Arabia, reinforce ties to heritage, and empower creativity

“This partnership with the Al Bisht Al Hasawi Festival is a reflection of our dedication to cultural preservation and community development in Saudi Arabia. We believe that by joining forces with this remarkable festival, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people in the Kingdom. The festival's focus on celebrating the artistic legacy, showcasing traditional arts, and promoting Saudi heritage resonates deeply with our values of responsibility, empowerment, and opportunity. We take great pride in working alongside the Heritage Commission to orchestrate this festival,” stated Ghada Alrumayan, ROSHN Group CMO, acknowledging the Commission’s dedicated endeavours in advancing cultural heritage across the regions of the Kingdom. The hosting of unique social events like Al-Bisht Al-Hasawi Festival has garnered remarkable acclaim from the public. Alrumayan added: “This was an excellent opportunity to not only contribute to the cultural fabric of Saudi Arabia but also to present ALFULWA Community, our pioneering integrated humanized community located in the Eastern Province. This community is a testament to our commitment to preserving and honouring local heritage through its unique architectural design and cultural integration.”

ALFULWA represents ROSHN’s first foray into Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Located in sight of the iconic Al Dakhna mountain, ALFULWA features ROSHN’s signature blend of heritage inspired design and modern technology in a stylish and sustainable community, rich in green open spaces. The development offers residents and visitors a vibrant, human-centric mix of vital and lifestyle amenities including mosques, hospitality, retail destinations, schools, and public parks.

The 2023 Al Bisht Al Hasawi Festival featured an exhibition documenting the cultural significance of the garment, live workshops, and a celebration of national handicrafts. The event served as a platform to empower local Bisht artisans to showcase their skills and ensure the preservation of the unique tradition. Over the decades, Al Ahsa region has become renowned for crafting some of the finest Bishts in the world. The Hasawi Bisht is distinguished for its intricacy, fine patterns and luxury, contributing to the festival’s allure and cultural richness. The festival was also an opportunity to support skilled workers through an open market showcasing their unique products.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

