Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences, in collaboration with Nature Conferences (Nature Portfolio) and supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and the Department of Community Development (DCD) – Abu Dhabi will host the Nature Forum: Measuring Healthy Aging – A featured event of the 3rd Healthy Longevity Symposium.

Offering a rare opportunity to engage with frontier research and policy debate, the two-day, in-person gathering at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, from 13-14 November 2025, will convene 21 international speakers and panelists, including some of the most influential scientists and thought leaders in the field of longevity. This agenda features two keynote addresses, multiple scientific sessions, poster presentations, and two high-level panel discussions, offering participants a rare opportunity to engage with frontier research and policy debate in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

The opening ceremony will be attended by H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and will begin with a welcoming address from H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, followed by global experts from institutions including Harvard University, Stanford University, the University of Oxford, the National University of Singapore, Peking University, and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. The scientific program, under the theme ‘Measuring Healthy Aging,’ will explore three core areas that reflect the frontier of longevity research whereas panels will address issues of urgent local and global relevance.

Dr. Habiba Alsafar, Dean, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Khalifa University, said: “The Healthy Longevity Symposium reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to innovation and international collaboration, ensuring that new insights in measurement and technology are translated into longer, healthier lives. Now in its third edition, the symposium remains one of the region’s signature scientific gatherings, and its partnership this year with Nature Conferences and with the DoH – Abu Dhabi’s and the DCD’s close involvement marks a significant milestone. By hosting world-leading experts, along with its strategic partners, Khalifa University is positioning itself at the forefront of the global conversation on healthspan innovation.”

Dr. Sebastien Thuault, Chief Editor, Nature Aging, said: “"This Nature Forum will tackle one of the most important questions in aging research — how to measure aging in humans. The answers will be crucial for defining the endpoints for gerotherapeutic clinical trials, both now and in the future, and will pave the way for using these measures at the population level to advance public health monitoring and disease prevention in our aging societies. Bringing together some of the world’s leading scientific minds on this topic, this event will also explore how research on human aging can inform policy-making and help shape healthier, more resilient societies. These discussions lie at the very heart of Nature Aging’s interests."

Discussions on national policies, healthcare priorities, and demographic trends across the region will take center stage in a dedicated regional panel titled ‘Healthy Aging Challenges and Opportunities in the UAE and MENA Region,’ which also represents the Middle East’s perspectives and innovations within the global dialogue on healthy aging. Another highlight of the program will be the panel discussion on ‘How Will We Measure Aging in the Future?’ that focuses on emerging technologies, advances in clinical translation, artificial intelligence, and real-world, population-scale data could transform the way aging is tracked and understood.

The Healthy Longevity Symposium was first launched in 2023 and has since developed into one of the Middle East’s leading scientific gatherings on health and life sciences. This year’s edition also marks the first time the scientific event has been co-organized with Nature Conferences, bringing its internationally recognized platform to the MENA region.

For further information, visit: https://ku.events/3rd-healthy-longevity-symposium/

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Nature Conferences

Nature Conferences bring scientists together to meet, learn and share their latest discoveries... Build your network, push your research forward, and join the discussions with Nature Portfolio editors and other titans in the space, shaping the future of science.

