Sharjah: Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) announced the key recommendations reached during the fourth edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, which was organized in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The summit witnessed an outstanding attendance of over 2,500 in-person participants and more than 4,500 online participants, bringing together educators, decision-makers, researchers, and technology experts from around the globe, as well as, for the first time, parents who joined forces to help shape a comprehensive, future-ready educational system for Sharjah and beyond.

The summit encompassed four tracks focusing on vital aspects of education. In Track 1, "Envisioning the Future of Education," participants explored the role of artificial intelligence, the importance of strong leadership, and the impact of data-driven decision-making in reimagining digital learning. The discussions yielded key recommendations to enhance educational strategies: utilizing data-driven decision-making, action research, and improvement science; investing in adaptive digital learning tools to foster personalized and inclusive education; and strengthening professional development to equip educators with future-ready skills.

In the 2nd Track, "Equity and Inclusion in Schools," participants engaged in discussions to dismantle barriers to ensure full student participation, focusing on early childhood education and inclusive leadership. Key recommendations included enhancing early childhood education through specialized training in inclusive and developmentally appropriate strategies, expanding teacher training in inclusive pedagogies and differentiated instruction, and developing policies that promote equitable learning environments.

In Track 3, "Future-Proof and Sustainable Education," emphasis was placed on establishing an adaptable and flexible education system through discussions on vocational and technical education, practical learning, and industry partnerships. The sessions focused on offering innovative solutions and ideas to address societal challenges by leveraging youth and students’ diverse capabilities and visions. Key recommendations include strengthening practical education through apprenticeships and hands-on experiences, fostering industry-education partnerships to ensure curriculum relevance, and equipping teachers with crisis management and resilience training.

In Track 4, "Innovative Teaching and Learning Practices," the transformative potential of experiential and inquiry-based learning was highlighted. This was supported by digital tools for differentiated instruction and strengthened connections between schools and higher education institutions. Discussions led to key recommendations, including emphasizing both in-class and out-of-class skill development to prepare students for a changing world, integrating sustainability, the Arabic language, and UAE heritage into curricula, and advancing professional development through research-based methodologies.

These recommendations aim to provide a clear roadmap for transformative progress in education. They strive to ensure that educational systems become more inclusive, innovative, and future-ready through the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, enhanced professional development, and the promotion of collaborative partnerships between the public and private sectors. The summit underscored the urgent need to build a comprehensive, adaptable, and future-ready education system.

The recommendations, which focus on integrating AI, strengthening robust professional development, implementing inclusive policies, and creating educational pathways linked to the labor market, offer a clear roadmap for transformative progress. As stakeholders move forward, continuous collaboration will be crucial in turning these visions into lasting, effective change, ensuring that education remains accessible, equitable, and empowering for all students.



Strategic partnerships are a fundamental component of the success of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education. Numerous collaborations have been established with leading institutions from various sectors to support the educational process and develop educational cadres. For this edition, the number of partnerships reached 28, including distinguished institutions such as Kalba University, the Emirates Research and Studies Center, Diglossia, Edulink+, ABT, Miqyas Al Dhad, Renaissance GL Assessment, the British Council, Victoria International School in Sharjah, Al Futtaim for Education, iSchool, Project You, and others. This commitment by the summit’s partners reflects growing collaborative efforts across diverse sectors, all aimed at enhancing learning experiences in Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

Sharjah Education Academy has announced that the 5th edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education will take place from 14 to 15 February 2026.

