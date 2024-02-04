Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series. The event unfolded over the front nine of the Fire course, drawing in participation of 52 juniors. Following the eventful play, players gathered together to savor a chief’s buffet and partake in an awards presentation held in the Ballroom.

The competition comprised of seven categories, catering to various skill levels and tee markers. These included the Net winners from four distinct tee markers: Signature Tees, Forward Tees, TFA Junior Tees, and the newly introduced St James's Place (SJP) Tees, spanning distances of 100-150 yards from each green. Additionally, the event featured categories for the overall girls' champion, gross winners from both Forward and Signature Tees, and the best net performances from SJP & TFA Tees. The event was further enriched with engaging activities such as the "Beat the Pro" challenge on the second hole, completed by TFA Professional Euan Bowden, and the "Nearest the Pin" competition on Hole 8.

In an impressive display of skill, Alexander Rushika claimed the Gross Prize off the challenging Signature Tees at Jumeirah Golf Estates with a remarkable score of 35, finishing one under par. On the Forward Tees, Ayaan Khan secured victory with a gross score of +6, showcasing exceptional talent and precision throughout the round.

Ishika Kaul emerged as the Overall Girls Champion of the day, delivering a standout performance with a net score of +6. Her impressive round featured two net birdies, highlighting her skill and composure on the course.

In the Signature Tees category, Jameel Choudry secured victory with a net score of -3 (33), showcasing remarkable skill on the course. Samarbir Kochar finished as the runner-up with a score of +1 (37), demonstrating competitive play in the category.

Claiming victory in the Forward Tee category was Eugenio Galeppini, delivering an impressive score of 32 (-4). Tom Harrison secured the second spot, displaying a commendable performance with a score of 35 (-1), finishing three strokes behind the leader.

Securing triumph in the TFA Tees category was Kiaan Maharaj with a score of +9. Ansh Dutta, displaying a strong performance, narrowly missed the top spot, settling for second place after losing out via countback.

In the St James' Place Tees category, Hruhan Arora emerged victorious with a net score of -1, claiming a narrow one-stroke lead over Franklin Thomas Fleetwood, who scored even par for the day.

In the Beat the Pro competition on hole 2, seven players managed to beat TFA Professional Euan Bowden. The winners were entered into a raffle, and Jameel Choudry emerged victorious. Additionally, in the Nearest the Pin competition on hole 8, Aditya Tomar claimed the title after hitting his shot to 5ft.

Concluding the prize-giving presentation, Ed Atack Golf Services Executive, thanked everyone for participating. “Thank you for your participation in the TFA Junior Medal Series. Thank you to our sponsor St James’s Place because without your support this wouldn’t be possible. Finally, congratulations to all our prize winners and we hope to see you again for the next month!”.

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.