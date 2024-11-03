On Friday, 1st November 2024, Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the 2024/25 Season’s first Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series, by DP World. The opening event of the season saw Cameron McWhinnie, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, announce the new sponsor, DP World, for this much-anticipated Junior Series. “We are incredibly fortunate and excited to announce this event, and this seasons’ series is brought to you by a new sponsor, DP World. This sponsorship means DP World are now sponsoring events from grass-roots junior golf events in this series, through to elite Junior golf in the AJGA events, all the way-through to the highest-level professional circuit. Therefore, by participating in these events, you [juniors] are all now a part of a much bigger picture, which we are very excited about as a Club, and you should be very proud of”. With the addition of the new Par 3, three-hole challenge, this first Junior Medal Series had a record number of participants, with 59 juniors registered to compete over the front-nine of the Fire course, followed by a meal and prize presentation in Tap and Grill after the golf.

The competition comprised of six categories, catering to a variety of skill levels, ages and levels of on-course experience. This included the new three-hole Par 3 Challenge, 6-holes on Fire from the TFA Tees, 9-holes from the Forward Tees, as well as the Signature tees, and separate boys and girls’ gross divisions in these categories. The event was further enriched with a ‘Beat the Pro’ Challenge on the second hole, against TFA Professional Ryan Gallagher, as well as a Nearest the Pin competition on the eighth hole.

Jameel Choudry emerged victorious, claiming the gross prize from the Signature Tees following an outstanding round of level-par. Choudry's skillful performance showcased a remarkable display of golf, despite a bogey on the fourth hole Choudry bounced back with a birdie on the difficult par 4 sixth hole.

Sophia Zbiri showcased her grit and determination, by winning the gross prize from the Forward Tees, after starting with a double-bogey and a bogey in her first holes of the round. Zbiri finished on four over par, after steadying the ship with an abundance of pars and a late birdie.

Securing an outstanding victory in the overall girls' category was Paris Calik, showcasing exceptional skill to finish at five over-par, 41, which included a run of pars on holes two, three and four, a tough opening stretch made to look simple by Calik.

In the Signature Tees Division, Seth D’Silva claimed an impressive victory with a great score of two under-par, net 34, which included three net birdies – a steady round with few mistakes. Runner-up in this division was Ayaan Khan on one under-par, net 35, who carded a two, on the par three eighth hole. Thomas Hart narrowly edged Neil Nair on countback to secure third place, both with a score of one over-par net 37, which left Nair in fourth place in the division.

Koovaj Joshi claimed the winner’s prize in the Forward Tees Division, following a great round of two under-par, net 34, which included net birdies on holes two, four and nine. Just one shot behind him was Freddie Hopkinson and Reed Hitchen, on one under-par net 35. After a countback, Hopkinson secured the runner-up position, having made a net birdie on hole nine which outshone Hitchen’s seven on the same hole. Fourth place in the division was Mrinal Sujith, following steady golf and a score of one over-par, net 37. Samaria Choudry was crowned the Girl’s Champion in the Forward Tees Division, following an impressive score of three over-par, net 39.

The TFA Tee Six-Hole Division was championed by Divjot Gupta, who dominated the division with a sore of four over-par, net 28. Gupta showcased his skill and precision early into the round, with a gross birdie on the first hole. Following a countback, Samuel Hatton secured the runner-up prize in the division, and Poyraz Kocagozoglu finished third, both with a score of nine over-par, net 33. Hot on their heels was Huxley Johnston, just one shot back, who would go onto secure fourth place. Sophia Bhatnagar was announced as the Girl’s Champion in the TFA Tee Six-Hole Division, with an impressive display of ability and a score of twelve over par, net 36.

This event also saw the introduction of the new three-hole Par 3 Challenge, which allowed Jumeirah Golf Estates to further accommodate even more juniors to this ever-popular Medal Series. Championing this division was Hussain Kamal, with a fantastic score of one over-par, who will be invited into the TFA Tee Six-Hole Division at the next event. One shot behind was Routong Gong, who secured the runner-up prize following a great display of golf with a score of two over-par. Emir Shagulyamov claimed third-place on countback, with a score of four over-par, over Finn Tilston and Zachery McAloney who shared the fourth place prize. Yaina Sehgal was crowned the best girl in this division, following a great round of six over-par.

Ved Somaiya played a great tee shot on the par three, eighth hole to four feet from the hole, which saw him take home the Nearest the Pin prize. The other on-course competition, the Beat the Pro Challenge against TFA Coaching Professional Ryan Gallagher, was won by the Signature Tee Gross Champion, Jameel Choudry.

Jumeirah Golf Estates About Us:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.